Watch DMA'S in session on a Sydney rooftop

Watch the band play some amazing acoustic songs as part of Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard.

Earlier this year, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S performed a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers.

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard was hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant. Winners were able to watch from their own homes performances by award-winning singer-songwriters Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand, while Australian three-piece DMA’S played their set on a rooftop in their native Sydney.

Performing on a sun-kissed rooftop in their native Sydney were Tommy O’Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason, who since releasing their debut single Delete in 2014 have been placed firmly in the hearts of British fans.

Joined by violinist Jenny McCuller, the trio showcased their 2020 album The Glow in their beautiful set for us, which included the incredible title track and the blissful Life Is A Game Of Changing.

Plus, the guys added the choice oldies Delete and Lay Down.

DMA's have some live shows lined up for the summer of 2021, kicking off with Tramlines Festival in July, followed by Truck, Y Not, Kendal Calling and Leeds Sounds Of The City.

The trio then return to the UK in October for their rescheduled UK shows, which includes a headline date at London's Alexandra Palace.