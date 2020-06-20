X-List: Love songs dedicated to real people

20 June 2020

Let's take a look at some of the tunes that have been written for wives, husbands, significant others... or just celebrity crushes.

  1. Oasis - Songbird

    The first Oasis song written by Liam Gallagher and released as a single was for his then-fiancée, later wife, later ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

  2. The Vaccines - Norgaard

    This raucous tune was about the young Danish model Amanda Norgaard, who turned Justin Young’s head, claiming that he went on a double date with the titular lady. His mate kissed her.

  3. The Kooks - Ooh-La

    Luke Pritchard met Katie Melua when they were both at the BRITS School and the pair dated briefly. It’s thought that the first Kooks album, Inside In/Inside Out is mainly written about her.

  4. The Beatles - Something

    One of the Fab Four’s most tender and beautiful songs was written by George Harrison for his wife Patti Boyd. The promo video for the single was accompanied by footage of each Beatle with their wives: Boyd, Yoko Ono, Linda Eastman and Maureen Starkey.

  5. Bjork - Venus As A Boy

    It’s never been 100% confirmed, but it’s thought that this bewitching song was written about producer Dom T, aka Dominic Thrupp, who Bjork was seeing at the time of Debut.

  6. Razorlight - Golden Touch

    Johnny Borrell wrote this indie classic about the DJ Mairead Nash, who was part of the duo Queens Of Noize. Ah, the Noughties.

  7. The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger

    A bawdy song about Jon Fratelli’s wife Heather Donnelly, who was a burlesque dancer.

  8. No Doubt - Don’t Speak

    Just look at the smouldering tension in this video, which sees singer Gwen Stefani’s failed relationship with bassist Tony Kanal go under the microscope. She later married Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, but the pair split in 2015.

