Best Of 2021: Watch The Vaccines perform Headphones Baby live

By Jenny Mensah

See the rockers perform their single at Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard.

July 2021 saw The Vaccines play a very special gig at The O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard was hosted by Toby Tarrant and saw the rockers play a triumphant gig after an opening set from the Scottish rockers.

Celebrating the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the country, The Vaccines - made up of Justin Young (guitar and vocals), Freddie Cowan (guitar and vocals), Árni Árnason (bass), Timothy Lanhham (keyboards) and Yoann Intonti (drums) - took the opportunity to showcase some of their new material, including previous Radio X Record Of The Week, Headphones Baby.

Watch them perform the lead track to their latest album, Back in Love City, above.

Watch The Vaccines play Headphones Baby. Picture: Radio x

Speaking about the track, Young revealed: "Sometimes life can leave you feeling numb and desperate to feel something. Headphones Baby is about creating an escape from that - plugging in to plug out and cocooning yourself from the reality of the outside world in the warm embrace of somebody else’s mind.

"The song should sound like a fireworks display - a call to arms. And if you want life to feel like it’s permanently in technicolor then we might know where you can find it…"

The Vaccines fifth studio album Back in Love City was released on 10 September 2021.

It follows the release of their records What Did You Expect from the Vaccines? (2011), Come of Age (2012), English Graffiti (2015) and Combat Sports (2018).

