Suede announce Dog Man Star 30th anniversary release

90s era Suede. Picture: Kevin Cummings

By Jenny Mensah

Brett Anderson and co will release a special edition of their 1994 sophomore album across a range of formats.

Suede have announced the details of their 30th anniversary release of Dog Man Star.

The band's seminal second studio album will newly mastered and released on 4th October 2024 across a range of formats, which will include a reimagined artwork and bonus tracks from the Dog Man Star era.

Suede’s second album 'Dog Man Star' is being reissued in a range of formats to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.



As part of the Dog Man Star 30 celebrations, Suede have shared the rare Killing Of A Flash Boy Dog Man Star tour film below:

Suede - Killing of a Flashboy (Dog Man Star Tour Film) [HD]

It marks one of nine rare vignettes captured on location in London and Kent in 1994 by Mike Christie, the band’s long-term visual collaborator who went on to direct and produce the acclaimed 2018 documentary film, Suede: The Insatiable Ones.

Dog Man Star was originally released on 10 October 1994 and has become a mainstay on all-time greatest album lists.

Their second studio album, which followed their eponymous debut in 1993 and witnessed the departure of Bernard Butler, still includes the gems from their songwriting partnership with the immortal single The Wild Ones, the stunning Daddy’s Speeding and the live favourite We Are The Pigs.

Reflecting on Dog Man Star 30, bassist and founding member Mat Osman said: “Your first album is songs you've been playing live for a long time. Generally, it's almost set. The songs evolved in a certain way and you're just trying to get them down. Dog Man Star was the first time where we just said, right, what happens if you push everything further? The slow songs, we take all the drums out. If we have a big closing song, we'll have a fucking orchestra. To start the record, let's have something that's on one chord, and it's just like a mantra. The kind of band we are, how far can we take it before it breaks?”

Suede's Dog Man star record packshot. Picture: Press

Dog Man Star 30 will be released as a new half-speed master edition pressed on 2LP 180g black vinyl, and a newly mastered 3CD edition. CD1 features the original classic album, CD2 includes the B-sides to all Dog Man Star-era single releases, and the full-length version of the non-album single Stay Together. CD3 includes bonus tracks from the Dog Man Star period.

A highly collectable Dinked edition of the album will be available on 2LP, including yellow gatefold packaging, and an exclusive two sided 7” single featuring the songs ’The Living Dead (Piano Version) and La Puissance (The Power) on vinyl for the first time. More Dog Man Star 30 releases are soon to be announced.

Art and design for Dog Man Star 30 has been undertaken for Suede by the band’s official designer and photographer Paul Khera, reimagining the iconic original photographs taken by Joanne Leonard and selected by Brett Anderson for the album’s front and back cover. The release also includes new sleeve notes by acclaimed music journalist and biographer, Simon Price.

Suede's Dog Man Star CD packshot. Picture: Press

Dog Man Star 30 is set for release on 4th October 2024 via Demon Music here.

See the Dog Man Star 30 tracklist:

CD 1

1. Introducing The Band

2. We Are The Pigs

3. Heroine

4. The Wild Ones

5. Daddy’s Speeding

6. The Power

7. New Generation

8. This Hollywood Life

9. The 2 Of Us

10. Black Or Blue

11. The Asphalt World

12. Still Life

CD 2

1. My Dark Star

2. The Living Dead

3. Stay Together [long version]

4. Killing Of A Flash Boy

5. Whipsnade

6. This World Needs A Father

7. Modern Boys

8. Eno’s Introducing The Band

CD3

1. La Puissance (The Power)

2. The Living Dead [piano version]

3. We Believe in Showbiz [unreleased at time of recording]

4. Still Life [orchestral version]

5. The Wild Ones [original unedited version]

6. The Asphalt World [original unedited version]

7. Stay Together (Single Version)

8. NME Flexi

Suede's Dog Man Star 30 news comes amid a busy summer packed with live activity.

After headlining The Big Top at the 2024 Isle of Wight Festival and debuting a brand new song titled Antidepressants, Suede have been playing co-headline dates with Manic Street Preachers, making their next stop at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on Thursday 18th July and wrapping them up with a date at Margate’s Dreamland on 19th July.

Find out more about Suede's plans at www.suede.co.uk.