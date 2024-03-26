Suede announce outdoor gig for Heritage Live 2024

By Jenny Mensah

Brett Anderson and co a set for a headline show at Audley End, with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shar confirmed as special guests.

Suede have confirmed a major outdoor concert for this year.

The Britpop icons will play a headline dates at Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex on 21st August 2024.

Brett Anderson and co will treat fans to a career-spanning set, including songs from their most recent album Autofiction.

Opening the event will be Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, performing songs from her recently released album Filthy Underneath.

Also on the bill will be the legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who rounded off last year by celebrating 10 years as a solo artist.

Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday 3rd April at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/suede for pre-sale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 5th April at 9am from http://www.axs.com/heritagelive.

Promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for the legendary Suede and to have Johnny Marr as their special guest, is a dream come true! Both are icons of the British music scene and to have the brilliant, Mercury-nominated, Nadine Shah to open, will mean this will undoubtedly be a night to remember for many years to come. We can’t wait!”

Artists previously announced for the Heritage Live concert series at Audley End so far are Madness with the Lightning Seeds on Fri 2nd August, Richard Ashcroft with Ocean Colour Scene on Saturday 3rd August and Elbow on Sunday 4th August.

The news comes after Suede confirmed their co-headline tour dates with Manic Street Preachers last year.

Asked how the joint tour came about, Anderson told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: “It’s been brewing for about 30 years. We first toured together in 1994 in Europe and got to know each other, obviously, on that tour really well. Then we did a tour of the States last year and that seem to go quite well, so we thought we keep pushing our luck[…] and we haven’t got sick of each other yet”.

Not yet,” quipped James Dean Bradfield. “We know to give each other space in-between interviews. Today or tomorrow, we’ll go our separate ways and then reconvene on the microphone.”

Suede & Manic Street Preachers on joint tour

See Suede and Manic Street Preachers' 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 28th June: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Saturday 29th June 2024: Eden Sessions, Cornwall *JUST ANNOUNCED*

Tuesday 2nd July: Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5th July: Cardiff Castle *

Saturday 6th July: Cardiff Castle

Wednesday 10th July: Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12th July: Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13th July: Leeds Millennium Square **

Thursday 18th July: London Alexandra Palace Park **

Friday 18th July: Dreamland Margate

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

Visit Suede's official website for full information and how to buy tickets.