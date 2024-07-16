Get the stage times for Suede & Manic Street Preachers at Alexandra Palace Park

Suede and Manic Street Preachers play their London show this week. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 90s legends will play the London grounds as part of their co-headline tour. Find out when you can expect them to take to the stage.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers continue their co-headline UK tour dates with a show at London's Alexandra Palace Park this week.

Brett Anderson and co and the Welsh trio will play the grounds of the North London venue this Thursday (18th July), but when will they take to the stage and what can you expect from their setlist?

Find out below.

What are the stage times for Suede & Manic Street Preachers?*

5pm - Doors

7.05pm - Manic Street Preachers

8.50pm - Suede

*Times are subject to change and the venue recommends fans arriving early to enjoy the view overlooking London.

Can you still buy tickets to Suede and Manics at Alexandra Palace Park?

The band's Ally Pally Park date are sold out, but you can visit fan-to-fan site Twickets for any last minute tickets.

See Suede & Manic Street Preachers' remaining2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Thursday 18th July - London Alexandra Palace Park **

Friday 19th July - Dreamland Margate**

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

Visit suede.co.uk and manicstreetpreachers.com for more info on their remaining dates and buy tickets to their Margate show here.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers previously told Radio X that their joint UK tour has been "brewing" for 30 years.

Britpop icon Brett Anderson and Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield visited The Evening Show on Radio X and discussed everything from the band's dates to their thirst for making new music.

Asked how the joint tour came about, Anderson told Dan O'Connell: “It’s been brewing for about 30 years. We first toured together in 1994 in Europe and got to know each other, obviously, on that tour really well.

"Then we did a tour of the States last year and that seem to go quite well, so we thought we keep pushing our luck[…] and we haven’t got sick of each other yet”.

Not yet,” quipped James Dean Bradfield. “We know to give each other space in-between interviews. Today or tomorrow, we’ll go our separate ways and then reconvene on the microphone.”

Suede & Manic Street Preachers on joint tour

The Motorcycle Emptiness singer revealed the bands first bonded over a musical "kinship" and the fact they both felt like outsiders. However, going on the road together in the early 90s made without stepping on each other's toes plus a joint tour in the States last year made them realise they could do it again.

He explained: “All joking aside, we just had some kinship at the start musically and some kind of outsider ethic at the start and then when we toured with each other, I don’t think we ever stepped on each other’s toes which was quite remarkable as it was a long tour.

“At this point in life it’s just kinda nice to have a new experience, because we toured America and it was good watching someone at the stage every night. It pushed us on. I’d like to think it pushed them on sometimes too.“