What was the very first Britpop song?

Britpop pioneers: Suede, Oasis and Blur. Picture: Pete Still/Redferns/Gie Knaeps/Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Britpop is 30 years old in 2022... but did it all start with Blur and Oasis? Radio X looks at the evidence.

By Martin O'Gorman

Britpop spawned some of this country's best-known and most successful artists and put music at the forefront of the British lifestyle. But what was the spark that led to the genre's domination of the charts in the mid 90s?

The story goes like this: in the early 1990s, British bands were so bored and alienated by the sudden surge in popularity of American acts like Nirvana and Pearl Jam that they kicked against grunge and began to carve out a niche of their own.

The movement paid tribute to the classic rock acts of previous decades - The Kinks, The Small Faces, T-Rex, The Beatles - while adding a hefty helping of indie swagger to the mix.

Blur triumph at the BRIT Awards, February 1995. Picture: JMEnternational/Redferns/Getty

But Britpop didn't happen overnight, it was a gradual process, as one set of bands gave way to another. Can we, three decades on, pinpoint the exact moment where the genre blossomed into life?

Sadly for Oasis fans, the Gallaghers were relatively late to the scene. When they played their first live show in August 1991, they were doing covers of house tunes and didn't meet their mentor Alan McGee until May 1993, the same month that Blur issued their influential album Modern Life Is Rubbish. So which artist took the first step into the world of Britpop?

Oasis: still in the rehearsal room when Britpop began. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images