Suede and Manic Street Preachers bring triumphant co-headline tour to Alexandra Palace Park

19 July 2024, 12:46 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 13:25

Suede's Brett Anderson and Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield
Suede's Brett Anderson and Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns, Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The 90s icons played the north London green space as part of their joint headline tour. Get the highlights here.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers played epic career-spanning sets last night (18th July) making the penultimate stop on their sold-out, co-headline tour.

First to take the stage were the Welsh rockers, who kicked off their 17-track set with their classic 1991 single You Love Us.

James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moor also treated fans to some of their biggest hits and live favourites from across the decades, including Everything Must Go, Motorcycle Emptiness, You Stole the Sun From My Heart, Your Love Alone Is Not Enough, A Design for Life and the ever-enduring If You tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next.

Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next at Ally Pally Park

See Manic Street Preachers' setlist at Alexandra Park on 18th July 2024:

  1. You Love Us
  2. Everything Must Go
  3. Motorcycle Emptiness
  4. This Is Yesterday
  5. You Stole the Sun From My Heart
  6. To Repel Ghosts
  7. Little Baby Nothing (with The Anchoress)
  8. Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (with The Anchoress)
  9. Elvis Impersonator: Blackpool Pier
  10. A Design for Life
  11. La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)
  12. Walk Me to the Bridge
  13. Kevin Carter
  14. Orwellian
  15. From Despair to Where
  16. No Surface All Feeling(with snippet of Today by The Smashing Pumpkins)
  17. If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

The Manics' veteran performance was followed up by a blistering set from Suede, with frontman Brett Anderson deftly working the crowd throughout.

Kicking things off with Turn Off Your Brain and Yell from their 2022 Autofiction album, the Britpop icons treated the crowds to a career-spanning setlist, which included the likes of Trash, Animal Nitrate, We Are The Pigs, The Drowners and Filmstar, while giving Still Life its tour debut.

After a frankly stunning vocal performance of The Wild Ones, with Richard Oakes accompanying Anderson on acoustic guitar, the band ended their set with a trio of favourites; So Young, Metal Mickey and the undeniably iconic Beautiful Ones.

Suede - Beautiful Ones at Ally Pally Park

See Suede's setlist at Alexandra Park on 18th July:

  1. Turn Off Your Brain and Yell
  2. Trash
  3. Animal Nitrate
  4. The Drowners
  5. We Are the Pigs
  6. The Only Way I Can Love You
  7. Still Life (tour debut)
  8. New Generation
  9. Filmstar
  10. Antidepressants
  11. Saturday Night
  12. She Still Leads Me On
  13. Shadow Self
  14. The Wild Ones (Brett and Richard acoustic)
  15. So Young
  16. Metal Mickey
  17. Beautiful Ones

Suede and Manic Street Preachers complete their co-headline tour with a set at Dreamland Margate this Friday 19th July.

Visit suede.co.uk and manicstreetpreachers.com for more info and buy tickets to their Margate show here.

