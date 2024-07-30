Sam Fender teases "more dates coming soon" ahead of intimate Plymouth show

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter took to social media to confirm tickets for the Boardmasters warm-up were "sold oot".

Sam Fender has teased that fans can expect him to play more live dates this year.

Last week saw the Geordie singer-songwriter announce an intimate warm-up show at Plymouth Pavilion ahead of his headline performance at Boardmasters Festival 2024.

Tickets went on sale last Friday and the Seventeen Going Under singer took to social media to tell his fans with an updated poster that the gig was "sold ooot". However he added in the caption: "More dates coming soon x"

Sam Fender will take to the Plymouth Pavilion this Saturday 3rd August.

The show will mark a year since Sam Fender has played live, with him last taking to the stage on for a duo of headline dates at at Reading & Leeds Festival across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting for the North Shields singer to release his third studio album and the follow-up to Hypersonic Missiles (2019) and Seventeen Going Under (2021).

Speaking about the forthcoming effort, the Play God singer revealed he'd rather the album was late and great, than early and rubbish.

Speaking in an interview on Sky Arts' Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends, he explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics' Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

"I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

"What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought."

