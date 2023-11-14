Boardmasters Festival 2024: dates, headliners, line-up, tickets & more

By Jenny Mensah

Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Boardmasters is set to return to Cornwall next year.

The festival, which takes place on Fistral Beach, is set to return for another glorious weekend of sand, sea, surf and music.

Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine headlined the festival last year, with many more acts joining them on the bill, but who is set to headline Boardmasters 2024?

Find out everything we know about the Cornish festival so far, including when it takes place, who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

What are Boardmasters 2024 dates?

Boardmasters 2023 takes place from 7th to11th August 2024 at Cornwall's Fistral Beach.

Who is headlining Boardmasters 2024?

Headliners for Boardmasters 2024 are still to be announced.

Who else is on the Boardmasters 2024 line-up?

The line-up for Boardmasters 2024 is yet to be announced, but according to organisers the "2024 line-up (is) coming soon."

Are Boardmasters 2024 tickets on sale?

Tickets for Boardmasters are yet to go on sale, but fans are being encouraged to sign up for presale access, so they can be the first in line to buy tickets.

Visit boardmasters.com for more details.

Who headlined Boardmasters 2023?

This year's Boardmasters saw headline performances from Liam Gallagher, Lorde and Florence + The Machine.

Boardmasters' 2023 headliners: Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Rodolfo Sassano/Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo

The New Zealand singer-songwriter, former Oasis frontman and Florence Welch and co were joined by the likes of The Vaccines, Dermot Kennedy, Ben Howard, Little Simz, Cyrpress Hill, Confidence Man, The Reytons, Nova Twins, Bear's Den, Raye and many more.