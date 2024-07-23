Sam Fender announces Boardmasters intimate warm-up show

Sam Fender will play his first show in almost a year. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter will play an intimate gig at Plymouth Pavilions on Saturday 3rd August ahead of his stint at the Cornish festival.

Sam Fender is set for an intimate show next month.

The Seventeen Going Under singer will play a headline performance at Boardmasters 2024 on Saturday 10th August and now he's revealed he'll be playing a warm-up show the week before, with an intimate gig booked for Plymouth Pavilions for Saturday 3rd August.

The date will mark almost a year since Fender has played live, with him last taking to the stage on 25th and 26th August 2023 for his bill-topping sets at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Tickets for the new date go on sale here this Friday 26th August from 10am.

The news comes as Fender has teased he's working on his third studio album and the follow-up to Hypersonic Missiles in 2019 and Seventeen Going Under in 2021, which both peaked at No.1 in the UK Album Chart.

The North Shields singer-songwriter hasn't revealed too much about the new LP, but has shared a snippet of himself in the studio with an orchestra.

Sam Fender gets back in the studio with an orchestra

The Play God singer previously said he didn't want to rush his new effort, and would rather it was late and great, than on time and rubbish.

Speaking in an upcoming interview on Sky Arts' Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends (via BANG Showbiz), he explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

"I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

"What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought."

We may not have had official solo material for a while, but Fender did give us with a collaboration with Noah Kahan to get stuck into earlier this year.

Homesick previously features on the Vermont singer-songwriter's Stick Season album, but the pair joined forces on a reworking of the track, which new includes vocals and a new verse from the North Shields artist.

Noah Kahan & Sam Fender - Homesick (Official Lyric Video)