Kasabian praise Sam Fender and hint at future collaboration

Kasabian have praised Sam Fender. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation/ Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno has talked about the Geordie singer-songwriter and his band revealed they've hung out together.

Kasabian have been hanging out with Sam Fender and talked about the possibility of a collaboration with the artist.

The Leicester rockers met the North Shields singer-songwriter backstage at TRNSMT festival and have called him "amazing".

"We hung out with him [Sam] and it was wild because he’s amazing," frontman Serge Pizzorno told The Sun's Bizarre column.

"What he’s done so quickly, he’s the real deal. Him and his guitarist were going, ‘Man, that first album [Kasabian's 2004 self-titled LP]!’. And I was like, ‘I’m a fan of yours!'"

Asked about the possibly of the two coming together, he added: “One day we hope to figure that out.”

Kasabian have a pretty busy year in 2024 and have already shared their plans to release a new album, Happenings, which they've teased will be "joyous" and full of "big tunes".

Asked about the record, which Serge revealed was inspired by the gigs put on by psychedelic bands in the '60s, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "So the late 60s, like Hawkwind you’d have psychedelic happenings [...], so with that in mind, we’re going to do Kasabian happenings all over the world."

He added: "This album was made during sort of touring, which we’ve never really done before and that’s kind of fed into this joyous, huge, big-tune album and from it we’re gonna do our own happenings, so it made sense that’s what the album is gonna be called.”

One such happening will take place at Kasabian's long-awaited homecoming show next year, Summer Solstice II, where they will play an epic outdoor gig at Victoria Park on 6th July 2024.

The band - who are completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - said of the news: “We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian playing Leicester

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is expected to release his third studio album this year.

The Geordie rocker, previously confirmed that we can expect his forthcoming LP in 2024 and even allowed fans the chance to pre-order it in special bundles ahead of his milestone homecoming show at Newcastle's St. James' Park.

The record will follow the release of his UK number one albums Hypersonic Missiles (2019) and Seventeen Going Under (2021).