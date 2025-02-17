Watch a classic Sam Fender session for Radio X from 2019

Sam Fender - Play God (Radio X Session)

The BRITs Critics Choice award winner showcases his debut album Hypersonic Missiles live in the Radio X studio.

Sam Fender is back this week with his long-awaited third album People Watching.

So what better time to have a throwback look to how it all started back in 2019?

Prior to the release of his excellent debut album Hypersonic Missiles, the Geordie singer-songwriter and his band visited Radio X HQ and gave stunning performances of three songs.

Sam Fender - That Sound (Radio X Session)

Fender comes from a talented, musical family and started writing songs when he was 13.

He came to the attention of Owain Davies, Ben Howard’s manager, in 2013 and was signed to major label Polydor in the summer of 2018.

Sam Fender's People Watching album is release on Friday 21st February.

Watch Sam Fender play his Dead Boys track, a moving song about male suicide which you can find on the eponymous EP.

Sam Fender Dead Boys (Radio X session)

At the time, Sam told Radio X: "I wrote that song purely as a reaction to losing a mate to suicide, and I didn't want to release it for ages because I didn't want to be seen as capitalising on a tragedy or using suicide as a way to be controversial.

"So for ages I didn't know whether to release it or not and then I just kind of played it to my internal team and kind of opened up about it. And people who I worked with who I never knew had experienced suicide would be like, 'my dad took his life when I was a kid".

Sam Fender on how Dead Boys saved man's life

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle

16th August - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

22nd August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

28th August - Vital Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

Session audio produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Denman.