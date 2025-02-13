Sam Fender announces huge Manchester Wythenshawe Park show

On Air Now
13 February 2025, 11:43 | Updated: 13 February 2025, 11:45
The singer-songwriter will play a massive headline show in the city in August - get all the ticket details here.
Sam Fender has announced details of a huge Manchester show for this summer.
The musician - who is set to release his third album People Watching next week - will play the city's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 16th August.
Special guest will be Olivia Dean, with more acts to be announced in due course.
Tickets for the Sam Fender Wythenshawe Park show will go on sale from 10am on Friday 21st February from www.samfender.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Fender has also announced shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on 22nd August, also with Olivia Dean and Belfast's Vital Boucher Road Playing Fields on 28th August, with CMAT. Tickets for these shows also go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st February.
Buzzing to announce more UK shows this August 🙌— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) February 13, 2025
General sale Friday 21st Feb
Presale Tuesday 18th Feb - for access preorder the album from our official store before 10am Mon 17th Feb
If you’ve already preordered the album from our store, you’ll get automatic presale access x pic.twitter.com/qGRfcUc0Nc
The announcement follows confirmation of Fender's stadium dates for this summer, which sees the singer visit the home of West Ham F.C., London Stadium on 6th June, alomgside three homecoming dates his beloved Newcastle United F.C.'s St. James' Park on 12th, 14th and 15th June.
Fender's European tour in support of the People Watching album kicks off in Paris on 4th March and will move on to North America in April. He's also due to play a number of European festivals across the summer, including Hurricane and Southside in German and Lisbon's NOS Alive.
Fans can pre-order the new album People Watching from www.samfender.com for the opportunity to buy pre-sale tickets, with the registration period open until Monday 17th February at 10am. The pre-sale commences at 11am on Tuesday 18th February.
Tickets for the Edinburgh and Belfast shows also go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st February via the above links.
Dublin-based heroes Fontaines D.C. are already confirmed to perform a headline show at Wythenshawe Park the day before, Friday 15th August. Tickets are on sale now.
Fender's long-awaited third album, People Watching is set for release on 21st February 2025.
Speaking about the making of the LP, he said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next.
"We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."
Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Lyric Video)
