Sam Fender announces huge Manchester Wythenshawe Park show

Sam Fender in 2024. Picture: Press

The singer-songwriter will play a massive headline show in the city in August - get all the ticket details here.

Sam Fender has announced details of a huge Manchester show for this summer.

The musician - who is set to release his third album People Watching next week - will play the city's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 16th August.

Special guest will be Olivia Dean, with more acts to be announced in due course.

Tickets for the Sam Fender Wythenshawe Park show will go on sale from 10am on Friday 21st February from www.samfender.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fender has also announced shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on 22nd August, also with Olivia Dean and Belfast's Vital Boucher Road Playing Fields on 28th August, with CMAT. Tickets for these shows also go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st February.

Buzzing to announce more UK shows this August 🙌



General sale Friday 21st Feb

Presale Tuesday 18th Feb - for access preorder the album from our official store before 10am Mon 17th Feb



If you’ve already preordered the album from our store, you’ll get automatic presale access x pic.twitter.com/qGRfcUc0Nc — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) February 13, 2025

What other shows is Sam Fender playing this summer?

The announcement follows confirmation of Fender's stadium dates for this summer, which sees the singer visit the home of West Ham F.C., London Stadium on 6th June, alomgside three homecoming dates his beloved Newcastle United F.C.'s St. James' Park on 12th, 14th and 15th June.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

16th August - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester (with Olivia Dean)

22nd August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (with Olivia Dean)

28th August - Vital Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast (with CMAT)

Fender's European tour in support of the People Watching album kicks off in Paris on 4th March and will move on to North America in April. He's also due to play a number of European festivals across the summer, including Hurricane and Southside in German and Lisbon's NOS Alive.

How to buy tickets to Sam Fender's Wythenshawe Park show:

Tickets for the Sam Fender Wythenshawe Park show will go on sale from 10am on Friday 21st February from www.samfender.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can pre-order the new album People Watching from www.samfender.com for the opportunity to buy pre-sale tickets, with the registration period open until Monday 17th February at 10am. The pre-sale commences at 11am on Tuesday 18th February.

Tickets for the Edinburgh and Belfast shows also go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st February via the above links.

Who else is playing Live From Wythenshawe Park in 2025?

Dublin-based heroes Fontaines D.C. are already confirmed to perform a headline show at Wythenshawe Park the day before, Friday 15th August. Tickets are on sale now.

Fender's long-awaited third album, People Watching is set for release on 21st February 2025.

Speaking about the making of the LP, he said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next.

"We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

People Watching Nostalgia’s Lie Chin Up Wild Long Lie Arm’s Length Crumbling Empire Little Bit Closer Rein Me In TV Dinner Something Heavy Remember My Name

Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Lyric Video)

Sam Fender's 2025 European People Watching tour dates:

4th March – Olympia, Paris (SOLD OUT)

5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg (SOLD OUT)

8th March – Halle 622, Zurich (SOLD OUT)

10th March – Palladium, Cologne (SOLD OUT)

12th March – Zenith, Munich (SOLD OUT)

13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo

16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin (SOLD OUT)

18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)

19th March – Forest National, Brussels (SOLD OUT)

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle

21st June - Hurricane Festival, Germany

22nd June – Southside Festival, Germany

5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium

6th July - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Netherlands

11th July - NOS ALIVE Festival, Portugal

8th August - Syd For Solen Festival, Denmark

16th August - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

22nd August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

28th August - Vital Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

