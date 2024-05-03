Sam Fender credits AC/DC and Brian Johnson for making him want to be a performer

The Geordie singer-songwriter has recalled how a friend first introduced him to the Back In Black rockers when he was a child.

Sam Fender says AC/DC and Brian Johnson made him realised he wanted to be on stage.

The Geordie singer-songwriter spoke to the AC/DC frontman and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler for their Sky Arts series where he recalled the moment he knew what he wanted to do with his life.

The Seventeen Going Under singer recalled: “The Live at Donington AC/DC gig I used to watch as a kid and think, ‘I want to f***ing do that. That's what I want to do.’

"You ought to be ashamed," he joked to the Hells Bells singer. "This is all your fault".

AC/DC famous live video, which was directed by David Mallet, took place at the site on 17th August 1991 and was the band's third Monsters of Rock festival.

Watch him talk to the Geordie legends below:

Brian Johnson and Mark Knopfler talk with Sam Fender | Johnson & Knopfler’s Music Legends

Fender also discussed his owe of Johnson and Knopfler, referring to them as "Geordie myths" as well as sharing his desire to perform with them.

The first time I met you two it was bizarre. I think it is because both of you in my life have been myths, Geordie myths.

“We will have to get back on stage together sometime.”

The Dire Straits rocker, who was born in Glasgow and raised in Blyth, Northumberland, replied: “We will definitely do that.”

Fender has already fulfilled one of his wishes by performing with Johnson on stage during one of his landmark gigs at Newcastle's St James' Park.

Walking on stage to the Champions League anthem, Fender played a stunning set to 50,000 fans which celebrated both of his chart-topping anthems, Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under and saw him joined by Johnson for a duet of AC/DC's Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long

Watch them perform Back In Black below:

Sam Fender Back in Black with ACDC's Brian Johnson at St James’ Park

Keen to never forget his roots, Sam Fender also brought his former guitar teacher on stage, allowing him to revel in the landmark moment, which saw the singer-songwriter become the first Geordie to headline the stadium.

The intimate sit down also saw Sam Fender reveal why he won't be rushing out his third studio album.

Despite releasing his Hypersonic Missiles album in 2019, followed by its follow-up Seventeen Going Under in 2021 - with both peaking at the top of the UK Albums Chart, he's determined not release his third record until its ready.

The North Shield singer-songwriter explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

“I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

“What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”