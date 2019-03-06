Sam Fender unveils new Hypersonic Missiles single

Sam Fender. Picture: Press/ Chuff Media

Listen to the latest track to come from the BRITs Critics' Choice winner, and see him talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart about his success.

Sam Fender has shared a new single in the form of Hypersonic Missiles.

The BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner has shared the next track to come from his arsenal, following the likes of Play God, That Sound and Dead Boys.

Listen to the official audio for Hypersonic Missiles below:

Speaking to Gordon Smart about the new track, he said: "With Hypersonic Missiles I read the paper that day and that was the paper. And to think that was a bit of jargon in the world that I lived in was kind of terrifying and really exciting at the same time."

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart this week, Fender has talked about his whirlwind year and stressed that his mum's reaction to his BRITs news keeps him humble.

Watch our video to find out why below:

Sam Fender, one of our Great X-Pectations for 2019, recently took part in a stunning live session for Radio X.

Watch him perform Play God below:

