VIDEO: Why Sam Fender's worst gig was at Leeds Festival...

The BRITs Critics' Choice Award winner revealed to Radio X's Gordon Smart that one of his worst shows took place at the festival because of a drunk mate.

Sam Fender has revealed one of his worst ever gigs was at Leeds Festival, but it had nothing to do with the crowds.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart about one of the most catastrophic shows he's ever played, the Play God rocker recalled the time he played the Bramham Park festival and one of his mates insisted on swearing and heckling throughout his set.

We don't know about you, but we think his mate Jimmy sounds like a RIGHT nuisance.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender has told his Newcastle fans to wait patiently for something special.

The That Sound singer announced live gigs for 2019, where he'll play everywhere from Manchester's O2 Ritz to London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

But tongues started wagging amongst his Newcastle fans when the Tyneside singer-songwriter seemed to omit a date at his hometown.

Speaking to Communion's Maz Tappuni, Fender set the story straight and assured his Geordie fans he'd not only be playing a gig, but it would be special.

Speaking straight to the camera Fender said: "Of course I'm gonna do a show in Newcastle. I'm from Newcastle. Just wait. Patience is a virtue!"

The Dead Boys singer added: "We just wanna do something special, you know what I mean. Just hold your horses!"

Turning to Maz, he continued: "People keep freaking out saying, 'oh my god he's forgotten where he comes from. He doesn't care about wor anymore'. I just wanted to do something... We've got something in the works till today that we're still debating and figuring out, hence why we haven't got a date on the tour...

"It might be a bit after the tour, but surely yous can wait!"

