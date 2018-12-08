Sam Fender: All the info on the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner
8 December 2018, 16:00 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 16:01
Who is Sam Fender? Does he have an album out? He’s been picked as 2019’s BRITs Critics’ Choice winner, so here’s everything you need to know about this new artist.
Sam Fender has been announced as the winner of the Critics’ Choice Award at the BRIT Awards 2019 with Mastercard - but who is the young 22-year-old from Newcastle, and which songs has he released?
Sam Fender said of the award: “Being nominated was crazy enough, never mind winning it. We've played literally hundreds of shows this year, and we're going to go even harder in 2019.” He joins the likes of Sam Smith, Adele and Florence + The Machine in receiving the award, which is voted for by the music industry’s top influencers.
Where is Sam Fender from?
Same was born in North Shields, Tyneside on 25 April 1996. He comes from a talented, musical family and started writing songs when he was 13. He came to the attention of Owain Davies, Ben Howard’s manager, in 2013 and signed to major label Polydor in the summer of 2018.
What songs has Sam Fender released?
Sam’s debut single was Play God in March 2017, which was streamed over a million times on Spotify. Since then, he’s released Greasy Spoon (July 2017), Millennial (September 2017), Start Again (October 2017), Friday Fighting (February 2018); Leave Fast made the Radio X playlist in June 2018.
Sam released Dead Boys in August 2018 - the title track is a moving song about male suicide. It’s also the title of Sam’s first EP from November 2018, which leads off with the Radio X favourite, That Sound and includes the excellently-titled Poundshop Kardashians. There's no Sam Fender album yet - but with this quality set of songs, it shouldn't be long.
When are Sam Fender’s next UK tour dates?
Sam will play Manchester’s Gorilla on 25 February 2019, Electric Brixton on 28 February and Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington on 26 May.
Who has Sam Fender performed with?
Fender has toured the UK and Europe heavily in 2018, including a support slot on Blossoms’ December 2018 tour and sets at Reading and Leeds, Citadel, Y Not, TRNSMT and Kendal Calling festivals. He’s also toured with Ben Howard, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Hozier.
Does Sam Fender have any celebrity fans?
Well, Elton John played Dead Boys on his Beats 1 show in September and his song Play God is on FIFA 19, so Sam has a few admirers around the world…