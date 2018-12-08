Sam Fender: All the info on the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner

Sam Fender with his BRITs Critics' Choice Award. Picture: BRITs/Press

Who is Sam Fender? Does he have an album out? He’s been picked as 2019’s BRITs Critics’ Choice winner, so here’s everything you need to know about this new artist.

Sam Fender has been announced as the winner of the Critics’ Choice Award at the BRIT Awards 2019 with Mastercard - but who is the young 22-year-old from Newcastle, and which songs has he released?

Sam Fender said of the award: “Being nominated was crazy enough, never mind winning it. We've played literally hundreds of shows this year, and we're going to go even harder in 2019.” He joins the likes of Sam Smith, Adele and Florence + The Machine in receiving the award, which is voted for by the music industry’s top influencers.