WATCH: Sam Fender performs Play God, Dead Boys & That Sound in stunning Radio X session

The BRITs Critics Choice award winner, who has announced a UK tour, played an amazing session for Radio X with some of his best songs. Watch it here.

Sam Fender is the name on everybody lips at the moment... and with good reason.

The winner of this year's BRITs Critics' Choice Award, Fender is lauded for his haunting vocals, inventive lyrics and his distinctive sound.

Now, fresh after announcing his live dates for 2019, the Geordie singer-songwriter and his band visited Radio X HQ and gave stunning performances of three songs.

Watch him play his current single and our Radio X Record Of The Week Play God above.

Fender - who hails from Newcastle's North Shields area was born in Tyneside on 25 April 1996.

He comes from a talented, musical family and started writing songs when he was 13.

He came to the attention of Owain Davies, Ben Howard’s manager, in 2013 and was signed to major label Polydor in the summer of 2018.

Watch Sam Fender play his Dead Boys track, a moving song about male suicide which you can find on his Dead Boys EP:

Sam Fender toured the UK and Europe extensively in 2018 and his highlights include a support slot on Blossoms’ December 2018 tour and sets at Reading and Leeds, Citadel, Y Not, TRNSMT and Kendal Calling festivals. He’s also toured with Ben Howard, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Hozier.

Watch Sam Fender play That Sound below:

See Sam Fender's 2019 UK tour dates here:

25 February – Gorilla, Manchester SOLD OUT

25 February – Electric Brixton, London SOLD OUT

2 May – Ritz, Manchester

3 May – QMU, Glasgow

6 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

7 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 May – The Institute, Birmingham

12 May – Lemon Grove, Exeter

13 May – SWX, Bristol