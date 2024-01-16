Sam Fender confirms collab with Noah Kahan on new version of Homesick

Sam Fender at TRNSMT Festival 2023. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The North Shields singer-songwriter has confirmed his return with a new single, which is set to drop this week.

Sam Fender has confirmed his plans to release new music this week.

It was previously rumoured that the Geordie singer-songwriter was set to work with Noah Kahan and now it appears he will appear on a version of Homesick, which will be released this Friday 19th January.

The song originally features on Kahan's third studio album Stick Season, which was released in 2022 and the title track of which currently sits at UK number one.

Watch the teaser below, which came alongside the caption: "See you then x

"'Homesick’ with @noahkahanmusic this Friday".

The song follows the release of Fender's track Iris, which features on the Jackdaw soundtrack.

Sam Fender "Iris"

Fender's new material marks the first release since his second studio album and second consecutive number one album Seventeen Going Under, which was released on 8th October.

The North Shields singer has already teased that fans can expect a third album from him this year, giving fans the chance to pre-order the record in a special bundle ahead of his milestone St. James' Park gigs.