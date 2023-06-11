Sam Fender invites AC/DC's Brian Johnson on stage at St James' Park: Full setlist

Sam Fender was joined on stage by AC/DC's Brian Johnson at his homecoming gig at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: 1. Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images 2. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

The North Shields singer-songwriter played an epic set at the home of Newcastle F.C and invited the AC/DC rocker and fellow Geordie on stage. Get the full setlist here.

Sam Fender played the second of two shows at Newcastle United F.C.'s St James' Park last night (Saturday 10th June) making for a glorious and historic homecoming show.

Walking on stage to the Champions League anthem, Fender played a stunning set to 50,000 fans which celebrated both of his chart-topping anthems, Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under and showcased fellow homegrown talent in the form of AC/DC's Brian Johnson.

Sam Fender performs Back in Black with ACDC St James’ Park

The also setlist included fan favourites such as the opener Will We Talk?, Getting Started and Spit Of You, plus the moving Dead Boys, while mosh-able moments came in the form of the classic live track Spice and the punk-inspired Howdon Aldi Death Queue.

While the highlight of the night is undoubtedly the moment Sam invited AC/DC rocker Brian Johnson to the stage for Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long, a close came from their onstage accompaniment.

Keen to never forget his roots, Sam Fender also brought his former guitar teacher on stage, allowing him to revel in the landmark moment, which saw the singer-songwriter become the first Geordie to headline the stadium.

The encore, which began with bonus single Wild Grey Ocean, preceded a fitting singalong of Saturday before the gig ended on the stunning double climax of Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.

See the full setlist below:

Sam Fender St James Park, Newcastle 10th June 2023 setlist