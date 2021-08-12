Sam Fender wreaks havoc in Howdon Aldi Death Queue video

Sam Fender releases new video for Howden Aldi Death Queue. Picture: YouTube/Sam Fender

By Jenny Mensah

The North Shields singer-songwriter has shared the official video for his energetic B-side, which takes place in a supermarket.

Sam Fender has shared an anarchic new video for his B-side Howdon Aldi Death Queue.

The Geordie singer-songwriter, revealed his comeback single, Seventeen Going Under, which is taken from his second studio album of the same name.

Now, he's shown off visuals for his latest B-side, which features Robson Green (of Robson and Jerome and Extreme Fishing fame) sees him rocking out and causing carnage in a local supermarket.

Watch his new video below:

"We recorded this two-minute punk monster of a track in one take. It was basically a joke that went too far, but I’m so glad it did,” explains Fender.

"The video features legends Robson Green and Tom Brittney who we had been out fishing with on the day it was filmed. We had an absolute riot causing carnage in that supermarket!"

Meanwhile, Fender is due to kick-off his rescheduled live dates, which include dates at Boardmasters, Neighbourhood Weekender and TRNSMT Festival 2021.

His second studio album Seventeen Going Under is released on 8 October.

On the album, he said: "It’s so personal and it’s a different feeling singing it. I’m bearing my soul. The whole album is about growing up and the insecurities that you have and how it affects you as an adult and the relationships you have. The record is self-deprecating in places because that’s the place I was in."

Fender has also revealed he'll be moving to New York to write his third album.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: "I’m moving to New York in January. I’m going to write and record a third record and try work in the States. Over here, it’s flying, but it’s not really flying in the States.

"A lot of my music is more American sounding so on paper, it should work."