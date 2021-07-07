Sam Fender returns with Seventeen Going Under single

Sam Fender is back with a new single. Picture: Press/Jack Whitefield

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has returned with the first new music since releasing his Hypersonic Missiles album.

Sam Fender has made his fans very happy by releasing brand new material this week.

Seventeen Going Under sees the North Shields singer-songwriter pick up from where he left off, sharing an anthemic Springsteen-inspired coming-of-age track.

In a letter to his "17 year old self," Fender explains: "17 is when all the challenges begin: you're not a baby, but you're definitely not an adult (turns out that bit takes a lot longer than you think)."

Watch the video for Seventeen Going Under from 6pm:

He's not just been burying his head in his own music, however, and has also contributed to the reworking of one of the most important rock album's of all time.

Metallica's re-imagining of their Black album sees the likes of Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Idles reworking their tracks, from the iconic album.

Listen to Sam Fender's recording of Sad But True (Live) for The Metallica Blacklist album.

Fender has also given fans an update on the follow-up to his debut album, suggesting it's very much on its way.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a selection of pictures in the studio alongside the caption: "aye, it’s finished. get ready x."

Fender's debut, Hypersonic Missiles, was released on 13 September 2019 and flew in at number on on the UK album chart.

It included the likes of The Borders, Play God, Dead Boys, That Sound, Will We Talk? and its album opener and title track.

Meanwhile, Fender is currently set to play the likes of Neighbourhood Weekender, Boardmasters and The Isle of Wight Festival.

The Leave Fast singer will then support The Killers on four of their UK and Irish dates in 2022 as part of their Imploding The Mirage Tour.