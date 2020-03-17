Sam Fender confirms 2020 UK dates will be rescheduled due to coronavirus

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has announced that his upcoming tour dates in the country will need to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Sam Fender has announced that his upcoming UK dates will be rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

The Geordie singer-songwriter was set to embark on more live dates this spring, which would see him supported by the likes of Brooke Bentham and Gang of Youths.

Now it looks like the sold out dates will have to be cancelled due to concerns about the pandemic, with Fender telling his fans on Twitter: "We're working on rescheduling the upcoming UK tour, more info to follow soon. Stay safe".

We're working on rescheduling the upcoming UK tour, more info to follow soon. Stay safe ♥️ — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) March 17, 2020

The Hypersonic Missiles singer hasn't had a great luck of late when it comes to shows, after he was forced to cancel his dates twice due to illness.

Fender is the latest act to cancel dates due to Covid-19, joining the likes of New Order, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Green Day and more.

Festivals such as Snowbombing, Coachella and SXSW have all had to be postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

However other shows and festivals such as Glastonbury 2020, which are set for the summer are still planning to go ahead.

The Killers shared a statement reassuring fans that their Imploding The Mirage dates were still in the pipeline.

The Las Vegas indie rockers then went viral after their frontman Brandon Flowers washed his hands while singing their eternal hit, Mr. Brightside.

READ MORE: Coronavirus - what gigs and festivals have been cancelled so far?