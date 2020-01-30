Sam Fender postpones UK gigs for second time due to illness

30 January 2020, 15:54 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 16:33

Sam Fender's debut album Hypersonic Missiles artwork
Sam Fender's debut album Hypersonic Missiles artwork. Picture: Press

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has confirmed the news that his O2 Academy Birmingham gig has been cancelled again due to illness.

Sam Fender has been forced to cancel another UK gig.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer was set to play a rescheduled date at the O2 Academy Birmingham this Thursday (30 January), but an official statement has now come from Fender saying the shows have to be rescheduled due to illness.

According to the O2 Academy Bristol, Fender has also cancelled his gig at the venue, which is due to take place this Friday (31 January).

The Geordie singer-songwriter said in a statement shared by O2 Academy Birmingham: "I'm gutted to do this again. I've had an absolute shocker with my health. It's been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I've come down with tonsillitis. I'm raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can't.

Sam Fender performs live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester

See his full statement here:

Fans were left frustrated after being kept in the dark until late notice, while some claimed to have been sent texts and emails from ticket providers earlier in the day.

READ MORE: Sam Fender forced to postpone Bristol and Birmingham gigs due to "respiratory tract infection"

December saw the Geordie singer-songwriter cancel several dates, including his second night at O2 Academy Brixton due to a respiratory tract infection, before finally cancelling his remaining UK tour dates of 2019 due to laryngitis.

A distraught Fender shared a video on Instagram at the time, saying: "Absolute nightmare. Got laryngitis and have been instructed by the doctor to stop singing for two weeks, if I carry on I could haemorrhage my cords which would mean being out for months.

"I’m so sorry but I cannot carry on with the tour, we’re gonna figure out rescheduling info in the next few days."

The Dead Boys singer continued: ""I’ve had the best year of my life, I’m absolutely gutted that I have to stop, but I can’t bust my voice if I want to keep going.

He concluded: "It's a f**king nightmare. I can't wait to see yous again and can't wait to get back on that stage."

READ MORE: What does Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender mean?

