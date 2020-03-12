The Killers release statement on world tour dates amid coronavirus outbreak

Brandon Flowers and co have shared a message on social media reassuring fans about their upcoming stadium dates.

The Killers have released an official statement about their Imploding The Mirage world tour amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Brandon Flowers and co are preparing to release their forthcoming album of the same name, which they will support with huge stadium dates across the UK, Europe and now the globe.

However, taking to social media the band has reassured fans that their plans are still going ahead.

They began: "People of Earth, greetings and salutations. We've been putting this tour together for a long time and we are extremely excited to finally share it with you. We have, of course, been paying close attention to the recent precautionary measures around the world and trust that the coronavirus is expected to follow traditional flu season patterns.”

See their full tweet below:

The statement comes just as The Killers share Caution, the first single to be taken from their new album.

The song is the lead single to come from their new album, which is set for release on 29 May 2020.

Listen to the single, which features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, below:

The album - produced by the band and with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen - was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah.

It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas.

The sold out stadium shows come on the back of the band’s triumphant Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury 2019, where the group treated a rapturous crowd with surprise performances from The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys.

Watch Johnny Marr join them on stage at Glasto 2019 in our video:

See The Killers' 2020 UK dates: