WATCH: Lewis Capaldi pleads to Noel & Liam Gallagher for Oasis reunion

After meeting both Noel and Liam Gallagher, the Scottish singer-songwriter has now made a plea for them to get the band back together via Radio X.

Lewis Capaldi has made a plea to Noel and Liam Gallagher for an Oasis reunion.

The Scottish singer-songwriter previously hit the headlines due to his hilarious back-and-forth with Noel, but has now appeared to bury the hatchet with the Ballad of the Mighty I singer, simply calling it a "lovers' tiff".

Now, after meeting both Noel and his estranged brother Liam, the Someone You Loved singer thinks he might just be the man to bring them together.

Watch our video above for his impassioned plea to the rockers.

Asked by Radio X's Maz Tappuni if he had any words of wisdom for the Manchester legends, Capaldi joked: "Both of you probably don't like my music and wouldn't you love to not see me be in the charts?"

"If you guys got back together and do an Oasis album repackage, he continued addressing the warring siblings. "You'll knock me out of the charts for sure."

The Hold Me While You Wait singer concluded: "I mean Noel for one, you don't like the tunes, my man... and Liam you probably don't like them either...

"So if you guys want to eradicate me from popular music, what you're gonna have to do is get together and reform and I'll see you there!"

The lighthearted battle between Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi first began when Noel "slagged off" the singer in a Radio X interview with Gordon Smart.

Lewis then went on to share his hilarious reaction to the story, which kicked off the series of events and back-and-forth between the pair.

In a series of Instagram stories, Capaldi referred to the diss as one of the best moments of his life and celebrated the namecheck from the Oasis guitarist while sharing the link to buy his new Black Star Dancing EP.

Watch him in action here:

After Noel came back with his response, where he called Lewis a "daftie", Capaldi hilariously went on to incorporate the Holy Mountain singer into his Glastonbury set.

After playing out Radio X's original clip with the Oasis man, the singer-songwriter came out wearing a parka, a bucket hat and a t-shirt with the man himself's head surrounded by a heart.

Watch Capaldi take to the stage below:

Gallagher soon got his own back during a scathing interview where he compared Capaldi to Chewbacca and urged him to enjoy his 15 minutes of fame.

This only spurred the Scotsman on further, who chose to take to the stage at TRNSMT Festival 2019 wearing a Chewbacca mask, before covering Oasis hit, Don't Look Back In Anger.

Soon after the singer-songwriter headed to Mad Cool festival, where he met Noel's daughter Anais and ended up getting chummy with the man himself.

Watch Lewis and Anais shut during his set at the Spanish festival:

As well as delighting his millions of followers and loyal fans, Capaldi's TRNSMT stunt has ended up generating thousands of pounds to a good cause.

The signed mask was listed on eBay after being worn by the Someone You Loved singer, and bids quickly rose in excess of £5k, with the seller vowing to give the proceeds of the bid to Frightened Rabbit's Tiny Changes charity, which was set up after their frontman Scott Hutchison sadly lost his life to suicide.

However, after the top bidder pulled out, Paolo Nutini generously saved the day by paying £10k towards the item and generated more money for charity with a text bid for the mask.

Paolo Nutini said: "I really wanted to find a way to help out the Tiny Changes Charity. Not only am I a big fan of Frightened Rabbit but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on various occasions - most memorably for me on Hogmanay in Edinburgh 2017.

“Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who was not afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded that they were not alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music.

“When I found out what happened regarding the money raised for the kind donation from the team at DF Concerts and Lewis Capaldi, I felt like I could help. The idea is now to give people another chance to take it home and contribute to this very important cause. Big Love”.

A message from Scott’s Hutchison's family read: "Once again we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has gone above and beyond to make this happen. We’d like to thank DF concerts, Paolo Nutini and his team and of course Lewis Capaldi and his face. We hope you can all be a part of this wonderfully weird little story and get your name in the pot to win this mask. Many tiny changes can start the movement for massive changes."