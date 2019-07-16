VIDEO: Elderly woman spotted on shoulders during Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT 2019 set

The absolute legend was captured having a whale of the time during the Scottish singer's performance of Maybe at the Glasgow festival.

An older woman has gone viral after she was captured sitting on someone's shoulders during Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT 2019 set.

The Scottish singer-songwriter's support slot for George Ezra was a memorable one, but it also turns out it was just as interesting off stage.

During his homecoming set on the main stage, an elderly lady was spotted sitting on shoulders while enjoying his Maybe single.

See the video, which was posted by Cian McGivern on Twitter below:

The Someone You Loved singer's set on the sold-out final day of the festival was doubly memorable as he chose to highlight his beef with Noel Gallagher once again.

First he took to the Glasgow stage by wearing a Chewbacca mask in a pointed nod to Noel’s comments about him looking like the Star Wars character,

Then he dedicated his rendition of Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger to his "dear, dear father" and changed the title to “Don't Chewbac In Anger”.

Watch the moment here:

So @LewisCapaldi dedicated Don’t Look Back In Anger to his “dear father” @noelgallagher @trnsmt after Noel called him Chewbacca. Your move, Noel! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zWpIalmxbY — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) July 14, 2019

After Noel's jibe, Lewis also changed his Twitter username to Chewis Capaldi and updated his profile picture to him as Chewbacca.

The battle of banter between the Scottish singer and the former Oasis legend has continued, following Noel’s comments to Variety that “F**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.”

The beef with the Hold Me While You Wait singer began after Noel said in an interview with Gordon Smart on Radio X: "Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?"

Watch our original interview with Noel Gallagher:

Taking to Instagram, Lewis posted a video in which he expressed his pleasure that being the latest in a long line of musicians to be "slagged off" by Noel was better than having a number one record.

Last month saw Capaldi appear onstage at his Glastonbury Other Stage slot playing back the Radio X clip wearing a parka and brandishing a t-shirt with a photo of Noel in a love heart.

Just a few weeks previously, Lewis held a campsite singalong of the classic Oasis track while at Barn on the Farm festival, which no doubt gave him the idea for his TRNSMT stunt.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs was spotted this weekend watching her father play Mad Cool Festival in Spain with none other than… Lewis Capaldi! The pair posted an Instagram Story showing them yelling “Dad! Dad!” at the former Oasis legend.

The story, no doubt, will continue…

