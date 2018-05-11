Tributes Paid To Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison

11 May 2018, 13:36

Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit
Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Bands from Biffy Clyro to Snow Patrol have begun to pay tribute as the lead singer's body has been discovered.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the lead singer of Frightened Rabbit.

Scott Hutchison was reported missing on Wednesday (9 May), after he was last spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland at 01:00.

It was then reported that a body was found in Port Edgar, a marina between the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Now, as BBC reports, Hutchison's family have now confirmed the news, saying they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott".

The band have since taken to Twitter to share a statement, which describes their "overwhelming sadness".

Artists from across the music world have begun share their condolences, with fellow Scots Biffy Clyro taking to Twitter to write: "So so sad. So so sorry. All our love to the Hutchison family. Rest in peace Scott.x"

Snow Patrol have also reacted and shared that they are "devastated" at the news.

Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch wrote: "Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome."

Alex Kapranos from Franz Ferdinand has also commented on the "awful news".

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has also been touched by the news, calling Hutchison a "remarkable and much loved talent".

Yesterday his brother and bandmate Grant spoke to Radio X appealing for his return, and noting the incredible support.

The Young Scot has also posted links to various helplines, which the First Minister and many others have retweeted.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58 LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis at Knebworth in 1996

King Tut's To Celebrate 25 Years Since Oasis's Discovery

Arctic Monkeys 2018

Alex Turner Names Influences On Arctic Monkeys' New Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

What We've Learnt From Arctic Monkeys' New Album

Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit

Tributes Paid To Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison