Tributes Paid To Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison

Bands from Biffy Clyro to Snow Patrol have begun to pay tribute as the lead singer's body has been discovered.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the lead singer of Frightened Rabbit.

Scott Hutchison was reported missing on Wednesday (9 May), after he was last spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland at 01:00.

It was then reported that a body was found in Port Edgar, a marina between the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Now, as BBC reports, Hutchison's family have now confirmed the news, saying they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott".

The band have since taken to Twitter to share a statement, which describes their "overwhelming sadness".

Artists from across the music world have begun share their condolences, with fellow Scots Biffy Clyro taking to Twitter to write: "So so sad. So so sorry. All our love to the Hutchison family. Rest in peace Scott.x"

So so sad. So so sorry. All our love to the Hutchison family. Rest in peace Scott.x — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) May 11, 2018

Snow Patrol have also reacted and shared that they are "devastated" at the news.

Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch wrote: "Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome."

Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018

Alex Kapranos from Franz Ferdinand has also commented on the "awful news".

Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has also been touched by the news, calling Hutchison a "remarkable and much loved talent".

Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent. @FRabbits https://t.co/nhUIPmOPCl — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 11, 2018

Yesterday his brother and bandmate Grant spoke to Radio X appealing for his return, and noting the incredible support.

The Young Scot has also posted links to various helplines, which the First Minister and many others have retweeted.

If you’ve been impacted by the news about Scott Hutchison and would like to talk to somebody, there are lots of people who are here to listen. Below are a list of helplines you can call to chat to someone about how you’re feeling 📞 pic.twitter.com/NFJQDnP08h — Young Scot (@YoungScot) May 11, 2018

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58 LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.