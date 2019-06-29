Lewis Capaldi settles Noel Gallagher beef wearing t-shirt of Oasis star at Glastonbury

The Scottish singer-songwriter channelled Jay-Z's 2008 headline performance at the festival by responding to the Oasis rocker's criticism before his set.

Lewis Capaldi has settled his beef with Noel Gallagher by wearing a parka and t-shirt brandishing the former Oasis rocker's face during his Glastonbury 2019 set.

The Scottish singer-songwriter took to the Other Stage at Worthy Farm to an impressive crowd on Saturday at 4pm and played out our video of Noel Gallagher criticising him in conversation with Radio X's Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan.

Then, much to the crowd's delight, he appeared wearing a parka and dressed in a t-shirt which had Noel Gallagher's face inside a heart. Watch our video of the moment above.

Noel's daughter Anaïs Gallagher even chipped in with a comment on the event, tweeting; "I want to be Lewis Capaldi when I grow up."

I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up — Anaïs Gallagher (@gallagher_anais) June 29, 2019

Other fans thought that the parka and t-shirt combo was the perfect response to the "feud".

Just Lewis Capaldi smashing his Glastonbury entrance wbu x #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/AO5g6ylYNs — em (@fireproofemma1) June 29, 2019

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Living for Lewis Capaldi in this Noel Gallagher T-shirt what a guy 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — rebecca (@beckygrahamox) June 29, 2019

Hinting at his success, his huge set and the promotion given to him by the Manchester rocker, the singer came out boldly to Naughty by Nature track, Here Comes The Money.

Speaking to the audience at the festival's second biggest stage, the Someone You Loved singer was over-awed by the turn out, saying: "This is absolutely mental, there are so many people here."

Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns & Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images

Watch our original interview with the Ballad of The Mighty I singer, backstage at Heaton Park with Matt Morgan and Radio X's Gordon Smart:

Capaldi was no doubt also paying homage to Jay-Z's 2008 headline performance at the festival, where he hit back at the Oasis songsmith's criticism of a rapper topping the bill.

As reported by the likes of The Independent at the time, when hearing that the American rapper would headline the festival in 2008, Gallagher famously told BBC News "Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?’ I don't know about it.

"But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong."

Jay-Z's response at the festival 11 years ago saw him come out holding a guitar and singing Wonderwall before launching into his 99 problems single.

Watch it here:

The banter all started between Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldo when Noel took park in a in a recent Radio X interview backstage ahead of his Heaton Park gig on Friday 7 June.

When asked what he thought of new music, the Holy Mountain singer said it was "fucking wank" and called out the Scottish singer specifically, asking: "Who the fuck's that idiot?"

Over the weekend, Lewis reacted hilariously to the namecheck, posting a series of videos, which saw him overjoyed at being mentioned by the Oasis rocker.

He also took the time to wish Noel a Happy Father's Day and even share a link to his new Black Star Dancing EP.

Watch him action below:

Not one to be outdone, Noel Gallagher reacted to Capaldi's response, calling him a "daftie" and suggesting he inject some "joy" into his songs.

He included a video of his own, which showed his eldest son Donovan singing along to Capaldi's No.1 track mockingly.

Watch it here:

Noel's former Oasis bandmate and estranged brother Liam has even got in on the action.

Asked by one of his 1.7million followers if he's a fan of Capaldi he joked: "I do now".

I do now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

If that wasn't enough banter for one month, Lewis Capaldi then responded to a tweet from Official Charts Company about the end of his album chart reign.

When the company announced that his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, would be knocked off the top spot by Madonna's Madame X or Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars, he simply responded: "This is all your fucking fault @NoelGallagher".

See Lewis Capaldi's tweet here:

This is all your fucking fault @NoelGallagher https://t.co/ygOrVjmXu1 — Lewis Crapaldi (@LewisCapaldi) June 20, 2019

