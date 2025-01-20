Pete Doherty offers to support Oasis reunion tour for travel expenses & tickets for his in-laws

The Libertines rocker has offered to open for Liam and Noel Gallagher as long as he's granted travel expenses and spare tickets for his family.

Pete Doherty wants to support Oasis on their 2025 reunion tour.

The Libertines' frontman has discussed the Britpop band's forthcoming reunion shoes and has joked that he's willing to open for Noel and Liam Gallagher on just two conditions.

He appealed to the brothers via a new interview with the iPaper: "If Noel or Liam are reading this: maybe a 10-minute acoustic slot? Even before the doors open?”

Doherty also admitted that his in-laws are fans of the Manchester band and assume that he'll be able to get tickets, which has led to him pretending he may be supporting them just to buy him time.

The What Became Of The Likely Lads singer went on: "Because I’m famous and in a band, [my family] all presume I can get tickets… I said, to hold [them] at bay: ‘Oh, I might have a support slot at one of the gigs.’ Which, of course, isn’t true. But that’s bought me some time…"

"I’ll only charge travel expenses,” he added as a bargaining chip. “I won’t even take a fee!”

Sadly for Doherty, former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and Liverpool band Cast as their special guests for Oasis Live '25, but the Libertines rocker should have plenty to busy himself with.

Not only is are The Libertines embarking on European dates this year, but he's also set to release his own solo effort and has hinted at 20th anniversary dates for Babyshambles.

Doherty will release his new solo LP, Felt Better Alive, on Friday 16th May through his Strap Originals label.

From it comes lead single and the album's title track, which you can watch the official video for below:

Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)

See Pete Doherty - Felt Better Alive tracklisting

Calvados Pot Of Gold The Day the Baron Died Stade Océan Out Of Tune Ballon Felt Better Alive Ed Belly Poca Mahoney’s Fingee Prêtre De La Mer Empty Room

To support the record, he will tour nine Anywhere In Albion UK shows and seven Felt Better Alive In Europe shows.

Ticket for the dates are available to presale now at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.

