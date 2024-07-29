The Libertines bring On The Beach Brighton to a triumphant close

The Libertines headlined On The Beach 2024. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The indie veterans played a headline set on the Brighton Seafront. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

The Libertines played a headline set at On The Beach Brighton on Sunday (28th July), bringing two weekends of music to an epic close.

After supporting sets from Chappaqua Wrestling, The Futureheads, The Big Moon, The Mary Wallopers and The Charlatans, Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell were ready to take to the stage.

The band may not have been at their Margate digs, but they sure looked at home at this seaside, delivering an A star career-spanning set on the Brighton pebbles.

After kicking things off with Run, Run, Run the lead single from their most recent No. 1 album All Quiet On The Easterrn Esplanade, The Libs treated fans to some of their biggest hits, including What Became of the Likely Lads, Boys in the Band, Death on the Stairs and Can't Stand Me Now.

As with every one of their sets, the beauty of The Libertines' performances comes not just from their raw garage band sound, but from the chemistry and camaraderie between Pete and Carl on stage, serenading each other as well as the crowds.

But it was very much a team affair, with the whole band on fire and even Doherty's pet dog Gladys coming out on stage.

It was quite the jaunt down memory lane, with the indie rockers treating fans to the likes of What Katie Did from their 2004 eponymous sophomore album and Gunga Din and Heart of the Matter from Anthems For Doomed Youth.

However, the Camden-formed indie rockers weren't scared to keep things in the present day, playing more of its tracks, including Merry Old England, Night of the Hunter and the contemplative Shiver.

After treating their fans to a crowd-pleasing performance of their first ever single What a Waster, and Up The Bracket favourite Time for Heroes the band ended their set on their indie anthem Don't Look Back Into The Sun, with a little help of The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, who had supported the band earlier that day as a special guest.

It's safe to say that The Libertines were the perfect close to On The Beach Brighton 2024, bringing the gig series to a climactic close with their own brand of noughties bangers and indie sea-shanties.

See their full setlist below.

The Libertines' setlist on 28th July 2024: