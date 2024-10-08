Liam Gallagher casts no doubt over Richard Ashcroft and Cast as Oasis reunion support

Liam and Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Cast. Picture: Simon Emmett, Dean Chalkney/Press, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has been talking about who he'd like to join them as special guests next year and went as far as to say it couldn't happen without one in particular.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has been strongly suggesting who could be set to join Oasis on their UK & Ireland reunion dates.

The Some Might Say singer took to Twitter last week to start getting his fans talking, by asking whether he should have Richard Ashcroft or Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers on the bill.

Really? Get a decent band in— supergrvrass? Blur?hhahah — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) October 5, 2024

After many responded, including former Britpop rival Graham Coxon no less, who volunteered Blur alongside Supergrass, Liam made it clear that Oasis wouldn't "set sail" without the former Verve frontman.

After pretending to have chosen the Manics out of the two, Liam wrote: "Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid".

Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

To drive the point home, the Supersonic rocker sent a tweet with the suggestion that he'd spoken to his brother Noel (also known as The Chief) and that both Ashcroft and Cast were shoo-ins for the epic tour.

He wrote: "Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive c*** LG x".

Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive cunt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

READ MORE:

The news comes after Blossoms' Tom Ogden reacted to rumours that they would be joining Oasis on the bill.

Ahead of the news Britpop band were reuniting, the Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - played a teaser with the announcement date on the screens at their Wythenshawe Park gig, leading many to speculate they'll be among the special guests at the shows next year.

However Ogden has denied the news that anything was set in stone, saying "nothing has been discussed," though he admits it "would be nice" to get the honour.

The Gary singer told NME. “Nothing has been discussed, nothing has been asked; I don’t think they’ll sort it out until next year. It’s sold out. They don’t need to announce the supports. I’d like to think our name might be in the mix because why not? We’ve never shied away from saying how much they’ve influenced us. We went to watch them at Heaton Park when we were 16, and we kind of know them both."

He added: " I’m not going to get my hopes up, though, because, at the end of the day, it’s up to them. If we get asked, the bags are packed, and we’d smash it.”

Meanwhile, Oasis do have one band confirmed as support so far in Cage The Elephant, who will join them as special guests on their North American dates.

After two nights at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and one night in Chicago sold out immediately last week, the Gallagher brothers announced their Australian dates.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025: