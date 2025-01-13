What are The Libertines' biggest songs?

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât made a spectacular return in 2024 with the album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade. But which of their classics have been streamed and viewed the most over the years?

The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun: release date 18th August 2003 Released as a standalone single between the first two Libertines albums, Don't Look Back Into The Sun was produced by former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, who also played on the track. The single made Number 11 in the UK, while topping the indie charts. Certified Platinum by the BPI, Don't Look Back Into The Sun is the most-streamed Libs track on Spotify with over 115 million plays and over 21 million views on YouTube. The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun (Official Video)

The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now: release date 9th August 2004 The Libs' biggest hit, peaking at Number 2 in August of 2004, this song was taken from the band's second, self-titled album and, alongside Don't Look Back Into The Sun, is their only Platinum-certified single. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 108 million times and the video has been watched over 11.7 million times. The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now (Official Video)

The Libertines - Time For Heroes: release date 13th January 2003 Written about the May Day riots of 2000, this Up The Bracket track was The Libertines' first Top 20 hit and has been streamed over 41 million times. YouTube video views are in excess of 6.7 million. The Libertines - Time For Heroes (Official Video)

The Libertines - What Katie Did: release date 30th August 2004 Taken from The Libertines' self-titled second album, this Pete Doherty-penned track was originally recorded by his band Babyshambles and issued as the b-side of their eponymous debut singe in April 2004. Spotify plays are currently just under 34 million and YouTube views are at 1.07 million. What Katie Did

The Libertines - Music When The Lights Go Out: release date: release date 30th August 2004 Another Pete Doherty song from the self-titled album of 2004, this tune has had over 33 million Spotify streams and over 1.2 million YouTube views. Music When The Lights Go Out

The Libertines - Gunga Din: release date 2nd July 2015 The Libertines' first new material in eleven years was the lead single from the long-awaited reunion album, Anthems For Doomed Youth. Referencing the Rudyard Kipling poem of the same name, Gunga Din has had over 17 million Spotify listens and over 5.6 million YouTube views in the decade since its release. The Libertines - Gunga Din

The Libertines - Up The Bracket: release date 30th September 2002 The title track of the band's debut album is a reference to an old phrase used by 50s comedian Tony Hancock and was issued as a single in its own right. Produced by Mick Jones, formerly of The Clash, the song peaked at Number 29, racking up 13 million Spotify plays and over 4.2 million YouTube views. The Libertines - Up The Bracket

The Libertines - What A Waster: release date 3rd June 2002 The Libs' debut single, paired with the track I Get Along and produced by former Suede man Bernard Butler. Despite the frequent use of the f-bomb, the single made Number 37 in the UK charts and has enjoyed over 10 million Spotify streams; on YouTube, the track has been played over 411,000 times. What a Waster

The Libertines - Run Run Run: release date 11th October 2023 The first single from the highly-anticipated fourth Libertines album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade has notched up an impressive 6.2 million Spotify streams since its release at the tail end of 2023. The Libertines - Run Run Run