What are The Libertines' biggest songs?

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât made a spectacular return in 2024 with the album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade. But which of their classics have been streamed and viewed the most over the years?
Released as a standalone single between the first two Libertines albums, Don't Look Back Into The Sun was produced by former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, who also played on the track. The single made Number 11 in the UK, while topping the indie charts. Certified Platinum by the BPI, Don't Look Back Into The Sun is the most-streamed Libs track on Spotify with over 115 million plays and over 21 million views on YouTube.
The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun (Official Video)
The Libs' biggest hit, peaking at Number 2 in August of 2004, this song was taken from the band's second, self-titled album and, alongside Don't Look Back Into The Sun, is their only Platinum-certified single. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 108 million times and the video has been watched over 11.7 million times.
The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now (Official Video)
Written about the May Day riots of 2000, this Up The Bracket track was The Libertines' first Top 20 hit and has been streamed over 41 million times. YouTube video views are in excess of 6.7 million.
The Libertines - Time For Heroes (Official Video)
Taken from The Libertines' self-titled second album, this Pete Doherty-penned track was originally recorded by his band Babyshambles and issued as the b-side of their eponymous debut singe in April 2004. Spotify plays are currently just under 34 million and YouTube views are at 1.07 million.
What Katie Did
Another Pete Doherty song from the self-titled album of 2004, this tune has had over 33 million Spotify streams and over 1.2 million YouTube views.
Music When The Lights Go Out
The Libertines' first new material in eleven years was the lead single from the long-awaited reunion album, Anthems For Doomed Youth. Referencing the Rudyard Kipling poem of the same name, Gunga Din has had over 17 million Spotify listens and over 5.6 million YouTube views in the decade since its release.
The Libertines - Gunga Din
The title track of the band's debut album is a reference to an old phrase used by 50s comedian Tony Hancock and was issued as a single in its own right. Produced by Mick Jones, formerly of The Clash, the song peaked at Number 29, racking up 13 million Spotify plays and over 4.2 million YouTube views.
The Libertines - Up The Bracket
The Libs' debut single, paired with the track I Get Along and produced by former Suede man Bernard Butler. Despite the frequent use of the f-bomb, the single made Number 37 in the UK charts and has enjoyed over 10 million Spotify streams; on YouTube, the track has been played over 411,000 times.
What a Waster
The first single from the highly-anticipated fourth Libertines album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade has notched up an impressive 6.2 million Spotify streams since its release at the tail end of 2023.
The Libertines - Run Run Run
The final single from the first phase of The Libertines' career, this is the (official) closing track from the band's self-titled album, of 2004 and peaked at Number 9 in the charts. This bittersweet tune has been played over 2.8 million times on Spotify and watched over 2.6 million times on YouTube.
The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads