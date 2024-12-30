Pete Doherty says Babyshambles reunion & tour is "on the cards" for 2025

Pete Doherty performs with The Libertines at the Roundhouse, London at 2024. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines frontman has teased that Babyshambles will make their return next year.

Pete Doherty has revealed plans for a Babyshambles tour in 2025.

The band, which included The Libertines rocker, alongside Mick Whitnall, Drew McDonnell and Andrew Ficek, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 debut album, Down In Albion, by getting the band back together and playing dates next year.

Speaking to NME, the F**k Forever singer revealed: "It is on the cards," adding: "We will get back together and get in a room with the instruments and play through the old songs, then get on stage and do it."

He went on: “But it’s the ‘who’ and the ‘when’ that needs to be worked out. I think we’ll just keep that one on the horizon and deal with that one next year. Before then, I’ve got a new collection of songs which I’m putting out on my own label, which is tidy.”

Asked if he wanted to make another Babyshambles album he replied: “I’ve got no idea. I wrote a new song the other day that I think would really work as a ‘Shambles song. Who knows? It’s a long way off yet. It’s going to be next Autumn, so we’ll see.”

Doherty getting back in the room with his Babyshambles bandmates aren't the only plans he has for 2025 as he also wants to start a fanzine next year.

"So I’m starting a fanzine," he told NME. "I’m going to try and reignite an analogue people’s front: The People’s Front Of Analogia! My fanzine’s coming out in January, and it’s called On Strap".

Talking about the makeshift publication, which is a nod to his Strap Originals label, he added: "In issue one of On Strap will be a PO Box, where any contributors who believe in the written word still can send in their reviews, cartoons, dreams, crossword puzzles.

"So look out for that! I’m going to be selling it outside the venues of The Libertines’ European shows in February."

