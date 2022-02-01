Pete Doherty gives update on The Libertines' fourth album

Pete Doherty says The Libertines next album "will" happen. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The rocker has talked about his latest project and shared the latest news on the follow-up to 2015's Anthems for Doomed Youth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Doherty has said The Libertines' new album "will happen," but he doesn't know when.

The Camden-based rockers were planning to release their fourth record and the follow-up to 2015's Anthems For Doomed Youth and Doherty has given an update on its progress.

Asked about new music, he told NME: "At the end of the tour we did that ended last month, everyone was really upbeat by the fact that we were all still alive after the various quarantines and John coming and going. We were all really upbeat about the future, so I don’t know how or when it’s going to happen but I think it will."

He added: "I like to think so. There was one song that was getting finished called ‘Mustang’, which was a cracker and definitely up there with the greats. I kept saying, ‘Let’s do it tonight’, but everyone was more keen to hold back. I really hope you get to hear it all this year."

The Libertines will hit the road again in 2022. Picture: Press

READ MORE: What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

Meanwhile, the band - completed by Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell - played live dates last year and are set to play their rescheduled 'Giddy Up' tour dates this month.

Side project Dirty Pretty Things - which consists of Libs bandmates Doherty, Barât and Powell alongside Anthony Rossomando - plan to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Waterloo To Anywhere with a gig at the Electric Ballroom in Camden on Thursday 24th March.

Barât said of the news: “We decided last year, to reunite for the 15th birthday of ‘Waterloo To Anywhere’, but the global pandemic scuppered that. Not wanting to let Covid rob us of this opportunity, we decided to put on a show this coming March, to celebrate a band and time that means the world to us.”

Powell said: “It’s great to be back performing music that was born out of friendship and the opportunity to create and express, at a time when it would’ve been easier for us not too. We are looking forward to reengaging with old friends and making some new ones.”

Rossomando said: “The spirit of DPT will always coarse through my veins. Ive been anticipating this moment for years! Let’s gooo."

READ MORE: Pete Doherty marries Katia de Vidas days after engagement is confirmed