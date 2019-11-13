VIDEO: DMA'S talk pub session with Liam Gallagher and son Gene

The Aussie band's guitarist Johnny Took has detailed the first time the band met the former Oasis frontman, and revealed it was "a great experience".

Liam Gallagher took DMA'S to the pub to watch the Manchester Derby.

The Aussie band are big fans of the former Oasis frontman and it turns out when they met their idol, he didn't dissappoint.

Asked about the first time they met Liam, the trio's guitarist and songwriter Johnny Took told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "Ah it was awesome. Especially because you could meet someone you look up to like that and there's a good chance they could be a tosspot, but he was cool as.

"And you know he just loves music. And we went to the pub with his son Gene. We watched the Manchester Derby and we talked about music. It was just a great experience, you know."

DMA's are currently supporting the rocker on some of his UK tour dates, including his homecoming show at Manchester Arena.

Talking about supporting Liam Gallagher on his tour dates, he said: "We did the Finsbury Park thing, so it's great we can jump on this."

When asked what it's like following Liam Gallagher on the road, he said: "I'll get back to you in the next couple of weeks".

Watch Took talk about the band's most recent single, Silver, in our video:

The title and artwork for DMA'S third studio album is yet to be confirmed, but the band have announced it will be released on 24 April 2020.

The record will be the follow-up to 2016's Hills End, which spawned tracks including Delete and Step Up The Morphine and 2018's For Now, which included The End and Emily Whyte.

