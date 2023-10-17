What will Liam Gallagher play on his Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour dates?

The Oasis legend will celebrate three decades of the band's debut album with a special string of dates, but what will be on the setlist?

Liam Gallagher made his throng of fans very happy this week by announcing his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour for 2024.

The former Oasis frontman will play the extra special shows to celebrate the band's debut album across the UK, with dates which include three gigs London and his hometown of Manchester.

Gallagher's nostalgic celebration has promised to see him play the album, which was released on 29th August1994, in full with other memorable B-sides from across the era, but what can we expect from the dates and what will we see on the setlist?

What will Liam Gallagher play at the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates?

Liam Gallagher has promised to play Definitely Maybe IN FULL, which means we can pretty much guarantee he'll play the following in order.

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Shakermaker

Live Forever

Up in the Sky

Columbia

Supersonic

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Digsy's Dinner

Slide Away

Married with Children

What B-sides will Liam Gallagher play at his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates?

Liam Gallagher told fans not only would he be playing Definitely Maybe in full, but he'd also be treating fans to B-sides from the era, but just which B-sides can we expect to hear? He's already given us some indication online. Get our roundup of some of the possible tracks he could choose from below.

Fade Away Oasis - Fade Away (Official Lyric Video) This early Oasis track appeared as the B-side to Cigarettes and Alcohol when it was released in October in 1994 and it's remained a fan favourite ever since. Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 16, 2023 D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman? D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman? One of the songs that appeared on the original Oasis demo tape back in 1993, this Noel-sung tune originally appeared on the back of the Shakermaker single in June 1994, two months before the release of Definitely Maybe. Liam also has previously performed the track live during his solo sets, so it would make sense for him to dust it off again. I Am The Walrus A live cover of The Beatles song also features on the B-side to Cigarettes & Alcohol and was performed live several times by the band while they were together. Oasis - I am the Walrus (live, Berlin 2002) Liam has already promised a fan he will "stick" it on the setlist as well. I’ll stick m on I am the walrus as well — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 16, 2023 Columbia Liam Gallagher LIVE from Manchester's Ritz | Full Live Set | Radio X Featuring on the B-side of Supersonic, the 1993 track is a firm favourite with Oasis fans and has been performed by Liam during his solo career, like when he played a special Radio X Presents gig for us in Manchester above (21:30). Up In The Sky Oasis - Up In The Sky (Official Lyric Video) The Live Forever B-side is one of the lesser-known Oasis tracks, so would be sure to be a treat for die hard fans. However, it also sees Liam use his falsetto, so might be slightly harder to pull off live 30 years later. Cloudburst Cloudburst Also on the B-side to Live Forever, Cloudburst is often considered as one of the most underrated of Oasis tracks. Could LG bring it out as a treat come next year? Listen Up liam gallagher - listen up (great version) The 1994 track served as one of the songs on the B-side to Cigarettes & Alcohol and has been played by Liam in his solo performances, like the above at Isle Of Wight Festival. Whatever* While Whatever WASN'T A B-side, it is very much from the Definitely Maybe era. It was the band's first non-album single, released on 18th December 1994 as a Christmas single between Cigarettes & Alcohol (1994) and Rock 'n' Roll Star (1995). Liam has performed the track on his solo dates, so it's definitely possible for him to bring it out again. Liam Gallagher - Whatever (Live 2018)

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour dates: