Liam Gallagher reveals son Gene's favourite band

The former Oasis rocker revealed that his youngest son Gene is a big fan of Fontaines D.C. when asked what he thought of the band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher says Fontaines D.C. are his son Gene's favourite band.

The former Oasis frontman was asked what he thinks of the Dublin rockers on Twitter and simply replied: "Genes fav band".

Genes fav band — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2023

It's no surprise that Gene is attracted to the rebellious punk attitude of the Mercury Prize-nominated Irish rockers.

The youngest of Gallagher's sons - who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton was also credited with introducing Liam to Northampton rapper Slowthai, who went on to support him on his 2019 tour dates.

Liam Gallagher also previously revealed that both his sons Lennon and Gene were "eyeing each other up" from different bands.

Speaking on the Humans Of XS Manchester podcast back in 2019, he revealed: "They're both eyeing each other up...from across the room. Gene has got a little band and Lennon has got a little band, they're sort of working it out."

"They're both playing guitar,' added the Everything's Electric singer. "I've not heard them sing yet, so that'll be a surprise when they open their mouths and let me have it."

Talking more about their sound, he explained: "Lennon's music is a bit more spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled.

"Whereas Gene is more like in your face, Arctic Monkeys style. Go for it I say."

Fontaines D.C. have had a busy couple of years. Picture: Press

If he is a big fan, it's likely that Gene probably caught Fontaines D.C at their string of dates last year.

The Jackie Down The Line rockers - comprised of Grian Chatten (vocals), Carlos O'Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass) and Tom Coll (drums) - completed sets at Glastonbury festival, Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT Festival, as well as homecoming shows in Dublin and an impressive three nights at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

The band are set to embark on their Australia and New Zealand tour, which will see them visit everywhere from Christchurch to Sydney.

READ MORE: Lennon Gallagher's band Automotion announce new EP and share new single