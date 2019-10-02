PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher's son Gene makes modelling debut in parka for Adidas Spezial range

The youngest son of the former Oasis frontman has made his modelling debut with the famous sports fashion brand.

Gene Gallagher has appeared in a new campaign for Adidas.

The youngest son of Liam Gallagher has followed in the footsteps of his half brother Lennon, half sister Molly and cousin Anaïs, featuring in a upcoming Adidas Spezial range for Autumn/Winter.

A string of photos of the 18-year-old, who the former Oasis frontman shares with ex-wife and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, was shared by Gary Aspden from the brand.

And because he's the son of Liam Gallagher, the first image sees him in a... you guessed it... parka jacket.

The second shot, which was also taken by Paul Husband and styled by Cynthia Lawrence John, sees Gene in an anorak and jeans.

The third photo shared on the account shows Gene sitting down wearing a long sleeve tee and adidas SL80 SPZL trainers.

The adidas Spezial AW19 range is set for release on 11 October and will be available from adidas.com and Spezial stockists.

Back in July it was first reported by that Gene was set to get in the modelling game and had just finished his first shoot with the brand shortly after being expelled from school.

A source told The Sunday Mirror newspaper’s Watts the Goss column: “Liam has been encouraging his children to follow their dreams, and all of them have been snapped up by fashion brands.

“It was a bit stressful when Gene got expelled, but then Adidas got in touch and they love working with him.”

Gene's modelling debut may well leave his cousin Anaïs with something to say, after Gene previously appeared to mock her modelling credentials.

In a 2017 tweet that has since been deleted, it was reported that Gene told she was only a model because she looked like her famous dad Noel.

The same year saw Anaïs candidly discuss her career opportunities and admit he wasn't where she was by her "own right".

As reported by the Evening Standard at the time, in an interview with Rollacoaster magazine discussed being signed to a modelling agency from 11 years old.

"I think it's tough for me, because in no way am I here by my own by own right," she told the outlet.

"I’m here with this platform because of my parents. People say, ‘You only did that because of your dad’. That’s 100 per cent true, but I’ve only sustained where I am because I’m me. I’m a hard worker and I have my own mind."

