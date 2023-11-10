Green Day play tiny surprise show in London pub

10 November 2023, 10:15 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 11:42

Green Day play surprise gig in London pub
Green Day played a surprise gig in London pub. Picture: Alice Baxley/Twitter

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio played a mini-set at the tiny venue to a group of lucky fans. Find out what went down here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Green Day shocked fans when they took to a tiny pub in Central London to play a mini gig for lucky fans.

The US rockers - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - took to The Marquis in Covent Garden last night (Thursday 9th November), and played a selection of songs for fans lucky enough to be tipped off that they were in the area.

Watch a clip of them in action below:

The punk trio treated fans to a selection of their biggest hits, including Welcome To Paradise, Basket Case, Warning and their new single The American Dream is Killing Me, before ending on their 2004 classic American Idiot.

The band also performed their Walking Contradiction track for the first time since 2001.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the gig, they said: "London, what a night!!! We’re going to remember that one for a long long time. Thank you to The Marquis Covent Garden for having us and to the handful of you that got to witness it. Excited to see more of your faces tonight at Electric Ballroom and even way more of your faces on The Saviors Tour next summer!"

See Green Day's setlist at The Marquis in London on 9th November 2023:

  1. Welcome to Paradise
  2. Burnout
  3. The American Dream Is Killing Me (audience starts singing the song and the band joins)
  4. Look Ma, No Brains!
  5. Warning
  6. Letterbomb
  7. Christie Road
  8. Basket Case
  9. All By Myself (Billie Joe Armstrong on guitar)
  10. She
  11. Walking Contradiction (first time since 2001)
  12. Minority
  13. American Idiot

They mini gig comes just as the band prepare to play London's Electric Ballroom in Camden as part of their Hella Tiny Tour tonight (Friday 10th November).

Meanwhile, tickets for the band's 2024 UK and Ireland dates as part of their Saviors Tour are on sale now.

The trio will support the new album as well as the 30th and 20th anniversary of their Dookie and American Idiot album respectively, with dates which include a show at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 21st June and London Wembley Stadium on 29th June 2024.

Green Day's 2024 The Savior Tour UK and Europe dates
Green Day's 2024 The Savior Tour UK and Europe dates. Picture: Press

Support for their shows comes from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, The Interrupters, Donots and Maid of Ace on select dates.

The headline stadium dates also include a headline set at Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday 23rd June, which is a UK festival exclusive.

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below:

  • Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford
  • Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival
  • Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
  • Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin
  • Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

More on Green Day

See more More on Green Day

Green Day at Woodstock 94

Green Day's muddy set at Woodstock '94 is amazing

Billie Joe Armstrong in the video for Green Day's Basket Case

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Green Day's Basket Case?

Quizzes

Green Day

How did Green Day come up with their name?

Green Day

Green Day’s best lyrics

Green Day in 1997: Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Time Of Your Life by Green Day?

Quizzes