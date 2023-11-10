Green Day play tiny surprise show in London pub

Green Day played a surprise gig in London pub. Picture: Alice Baxley/Twitter

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio played a mini-set at the tiny venue to a group of lucky fans. Find out what went down here.

Green Day shocked fans when they took to a tiny pub in Central London to play a mini gig for lucky fans.

The US rockers - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - took to The Marquis in Covent Garden last night (Thursday 9th November), and played a selection of songs for fans lucky enough to be tipped off that they were in the area.

Watch a clip of them in action below:

The punk trio treated fans to a selection of their biggest hits, including Welcome To Paradise, Basket Case, Warning and their new single The American Dream is Killing Me, before ending on their 2004 classic American Idiot.

The band also performed their Walking Contradiction track for the first time since 2001.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the gig, they said: "London, what a night!!! We’re going to remember that one for a long long time. Thank you to The Marquis Covent Garden for having us and to the handful of you that got to witness it. Excited to see more of your faces tonight at Electric Ballroom and even way more of your faces on The Saviors Tour next summer!"

London, what a night!!! We’re going to remember that one for a long long time. Thank you to The Marquis Covent Garden for having us and to the handful of you that got to witness it. Excited to see more of your faces tonight at Electric Ballroom and even way more of your faces on… pic.twitter.com/Lqt0r2gG1v — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 10, 2023

See Green Day's setlist at The Marquis in London on 9th November 2023:

Welcome to Paradise Burnout The American Dream Is Killing Me (audience starts singing the song and the band joins) Look Ma, No Brains! Warning Letterbomb Christie Road Basket Case All By Myself (Billie Joe Armstrong on guitar) She Walking Contradiction (first time since 2001) Minority American Idiot

They mini gig comes just as the band prepare to play London's Electric Ballroom in Camden as part of their Hella Tiny Tour tonight (Friday 10th November).

Meanwhile, tickets for the band's 2024 UK and Ireland dates as part of their Saviors Tour are on sale now.

The trio will support the new album as well as the 30th and 20th anniversary of their Dookie and American Idiot album respectively, with dates which include a show at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 21st June and London Wembley Stadium on 29th June 2024.

Green Day's 2024 The Savior Tour UK and Europe dates. Picture: Press

Support for their shows comes from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, The Interrupters, Donots and Maid of Ace on select dates.

The headline stadium dates also include a headline set at Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday 23rd June, which is a UK festival exclusive.

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below: