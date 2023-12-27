Bonehead "can't wait" for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows: "It’s gonna be incredible"
27 December 2023, 03:06 | Updated: 27 December 2023, 03:25
The former Oasis guitarist will be joining Liam Gallagher on the anniversary dates and has revealed some of the prep involved.
Bonehead "can't wait" for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows next year.
The former Oasis guitarist and co-founder will be joining the famous frontman as he marks 30 years since the band released their debut album in 1994.
Speaking on Bonehead's Christmas Show on Radio X, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”
Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"
The guitarist - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - also reflected on the fact that it's been three decades since the band released their debut and shared a conversation he had with Liam when the tour was being discussed.
“'I can’t believe it’s 30 years. That’s really mad,' I think I said in a text to Liam," he recalled. "He said ‘Next year we’re gonna do this,’ and I said ‘Brilliant I can’t wait.’
"We said, '30 years. Wow. How can that be 30 years?' But I was going ‘Yeah but in 1992 when we started that band Oasis, if we went back 30 years it was The Beatles’.
"So yeah, 30 years seems like a lifetime. The Beatles seemed like a lifetime away to us in 1992. The Beatles were another century.”
Bonehead also confirmed he’ll be joining Liam at TRNSMT Festival as well as his Reading & Leeds headline dates and even suggested that there's still more to come
He teased: “There’s a lot of gigs and a lot being added and a lot being thought about still as well…”
See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:
- Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
- Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
- Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED
- Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - RECENTLY ADDED DATE - Kasabian as support
- Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
- Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.
