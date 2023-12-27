Bonehead "can't wait" for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows: "It’s gonna be incredible"

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is looking forward to joining Liam Gallagher on stage next year. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Press

The former Oasis guitarist will be joining Liam Gallagher on the anniversary dates and has revealed some of the prep involved.

Bonehead "can't wait" for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows next year.

The former Oasis guitarist and co-founder will be joining the famous frontman as he marks 30 years since the band released their debut album in 1994.

Speaking on Bonehead's Christmas Show on Radio X, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”

Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"

Watch Bonehead's Christmas Day

Listen back to Bonehead’s Christmas Day on Global Player, the Radio X app.

The guitarist - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - also reflected on the fact that it's been three decades since the band released their debut and shared a conversation he had with Liam when the tour was being discussed.

“'I can’t believe it’s 30 years. That’s really mad,' I think I said in a text to Liam," he recalled. "He said ‘Next year we’re gonna do this,’ and I said ‘Brilliant I can’t wait.’

"We said, '30 years. Wow. How can that be 30 years?' But I was going ‘Yeah but in 1992 when we started that band Oasis, if we went back 30 years it was The Beatles’.

"So yeah, 30 years seems like a lifetime. The Beatles seemed like a lifetime away to us in 1992. The Beatles were another century.”

Bonehead also confirmed he’ll be joining Liam at TRNSMT Festival as well as his Reading & Leeds headline dates and even suggested that there's still more to come

He teased: “There’s a lot of gigs and a lot being added and a lot being thought about still as well…”

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - RECENTLY ADDED DATE - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.