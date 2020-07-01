QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Little By Little by Oasis?

1 July 2020, 17:39 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 17:45

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis
Take our Oasis Little by Little lyric quiz. Picture: YouTube/Noel Gallagher

Test your knowledge on the Noel Gallagher-sung Heathen Chemistry track here.

Heathen Chemistry celebrates its 18th birthday this week.

The fifth Oasis album, which was released on 1 July 2002, saw the release of The Hindu Times, Stop Crying Your Heart Out and Songbird as well as Little By Little.

How much do you think you know of the album's sixth single?

Test yourself here:

