This is what Liam Gallagher's son Lennon's band sounds like...

Lennon Gallagher in September 2021. Picture: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

The musician and model has been talking about his influences - which include Fat White Family and William Burroughs. Take a listen here.

By Radio X

Liam Gallagher's son Lennon has described his band's music as "cacophony".

Gallagher, who turned 22 in September, formed the group Automotion with his friend Jesse Hitchman, with Luke Chin-Joseph on bass and Otis Eatwell-Hurst on drums. They released their debut EP, In Motion, in June.

"Certain bands like Slint, King Crimson, Black Midi, Fat White Family, they’ve all influenced us," says Gallagher.

“I’d define it as cacophony, just loud, harsh. It definitely has rock elements, experimental... We like to push boundaries as much as we can.”

Speaking to the designer clothes brand Tessuti in a video called "Stand Out Stories", Lennon went on: "As we’re progressing as musicians, we’re learning new techniques and new ways to make music that we didn’t really think about before. So we're progressing in ways that we didn't ever see.

"The music will be different in a year's time."

He added: "My dad showed me The Beatles, you know, Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, all that kind of stuff. I like a lot of things, a lot of different genres, and they can be quite the polar opposites - super heavy, abrasive music and super chilled-out music"

Gallagher also professed a love for poetry and the writers Charles Bukowksi and William Burroughs. "They are the two greatest for me - some of my lyrics are very influenced by them."

In fact, poetry has had an influence on Gallagher's no-nonsense vocal style. "The spoken word was intentional," he says. "I think it's just quite a natural way to perform your vocals. It's not as showy, doing all the high notes. People kind of hate it: 'Why don't you sing?' I can't be arsed. I'm going to keep on doing it."