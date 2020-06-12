See Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester last year

If you're missing Liam Gallagher at Heaton Park this weekend, here's his incredible set at the Ritz from 2019 to enjoy again.

Liam Gallagher played a triumphant homecoming show at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester on Saturday 21 September 2019.

The former Oasis frontman celebrated his 47th birthday, joined by family, former bandmate Bonehead and a very special guest Sam Fender, who had just scored a number one debut album.

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The rocker wore a navy blue parka as he took to the stage at the iconic Manchester venue, which was the location of his very first solo show back in May 2017.

Gallagher had just released his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not, and his setlist included instant favourites from the new album in Once, The River, One Of Us and Shockwave.

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

He also performed a number of Oasis classics at the show, including the band’s early classics Columbia and Sad Song.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star was joined by his former bandmate Bonehead - which received a huge response from the Manchester crowd.

Ending his set on a trio of Oasis songs, Gallagher delighted the crowd with an emotional rendition of Live Forever - with the crowd in full voice behind him.

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Liam Gallagher live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Greedy Soul

Columbia

One Of Us

Once

The River

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Be Here Now

Sad Song

Supersonic

Live Forever

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

A couple of hours earlier, Liam sat down with his very special guest at the show, Sam Fender, to discuss having a Number 1 album.

Fender had learnt only hours before that his debut album Hypersonic Missiles had made it to the top of the UK album charts: "It's kind of mad. I don't feel much different... Why am I f**king lying to you? I feel mental mate.”

The Oasis legend replied: "Yeah, it's hard to put your finger on mate," before quipping: "You'll probably realise when you're number two next week."

Needless to say, Gallagher's prediction that his own second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. would knock Fender's Hypersonic Missiles off the top spot came true.