The Lathums want to work with Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg and Lathums frontman Alex Moore. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd/PA Images/Alamy

The Wigan band claim they'd like to team up with the Lightning Bolt musician.

Up and coming Wigan band The Lathums have revealed that they'd like to work with Jake Bugg, claiming that the singer-songwriter has been a huge inspiration for them.

Lathums singe Alex Moore told the Daily Star: "Because Jake Bugg pretty much put me on to music, I'd love to work with him.

"I'd love to pick Jake's brain. I've never met him, so just meeting him would be a real fanboy moment, never mind working with them."

However, the group - who were set to tour with Paul Weller and Blossoms before the pandemic brought live performance to a standstill - aren't going to rush into collaborating with other artists while they've figuring out their own path through the music business.

Moore added: "We've got a long journey to craft our own story and our own message. We've got enough within us to craft that message in our own way.

"Collaborations is one for the future."

Jake Bugg's long-awaited fifth album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning is set to drop next month and he aired some of the new material at Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard in February this year.

Jake Bugg also has tour dates in the diary for 2022. The run is due to kick off on 14 March at Newcastle's O2 City Hall, and will wrap at O2 Academy Brixton in London on 5 April.

The Lathums, meanwhile, have unveiled a special acapella version of their recent single How Beautiful Life Can Be, complete with a video shot on the home turf - Wigan Market, to be precise.