The Lathums unveil unique acapella version of How Beautiful Life Can Be
14 July 2021, 13:34 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 14:05
Take a listen to this amazing reworking of the former Radio X Record Of The Week
The Lathums are enjoying a great summer, having just released their single How Beautiful Life Can Be, which was named the Radio X Record Of The Week earlier this month.
Now the band have released a unique acapella version of the single, complete with a video filmed in their native Wigan. The video shoot followed an impromptu busking trip in the town last week.
The new take on the song was inspired by the group's live walk-on music: Caravan Of Love by The Housemartins. The acapella recording was arranged i collaboration with Parr Street Studios producer Chris Taylor and The Coral's Paul Duffy.
The Lathums are all set to return to live performing with a show at Tramlines festival in Sheffield on Saturday 24 July and a support slot with DMA's at Leeds' Millennium Square on 5 August.
The autumn sees a sold-out date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, plus debut shows at Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.
And, if that's not enough, The Lathums also pick up rearranged arena tour dates with Blossoms and will open for Paul Weller at his UK-wide run of shows later this year.
The Lathums UK Tour Dates 2021
- 24 July Sheffield, Tramlines Festival
- 5 August Leeds, Millennium Square with DMA’s
- 11 August London, Omeara
- 28 August Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
- 5 September Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender
- 10 September Glasgow, TRNSMT 2021
- 26 September Manchester, Castlefield Bowl with Snow Patrol
- 29 September Newcastle, O2 Academy
- 30 September Birmingham, O2 Institute
- 2 October Nottingham, Rock City
- 3 October Liverpool, Sound City
- 4 October Cambridge, Junction
- 5 October Brighton, Concorde
- 7 October London, O2 Forum Kentish Town*
- 8 October Southampton, The 1865
- 9 October Bristol, SWX
- 11 October Sheffield, O2 Academy*
- 12 October Leeds, O2 Academy*
- 14 October Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom*
- 16 October Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUT
- 12 November Hull, Social - SOLD OUT
- 14 November Leicester, O2 Academy 2 - SOLD OUT
- 15 November Stoke, Sugarmill - SOLD OUT
- 16 November Cardiff, Globe SOLD OUT
- 17 November Oxford O2 Academy 2 - SOLD OUT
- 3 December Dunfermline, PJ Molloys - SOLD OUT
- 4 December Dundee, Fat Sam's
- 6 December Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree - SOLD OUT
- 7 December Edinburgh, The Liquid Room - SOLD OUT