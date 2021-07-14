The Lathums unveil unique acapella version of How Beautiful Life Can Be

Take a listen to this amazing reworking of the former Radio X Record Of The Week

The Lathums are enjoying a great summer, having just released their single How Beautiful Life Can Be, which was named the Radio X Record Of The Week earlier this month.

Now the band have released a unique acapella version of the single, complete with a video filmed in their native Wigan. The video shoot followed an impromptu busking trip in the town last week.

The Lathums take a walk around Wigan Market, 3 July 2021. Picture: YouTube

The new take on the song was inspired by the group's live walk-on music: Caravan Of Love by The Housemartins. The acapella recording was arranged i collaboration with Parr Street Studios producer Chris Taylor and The Coral's Paul Duffy.

The Lathums are all set to return to live performing with a show at Tramlines festival in Sheffield on Saturday 24 July and a support slot with DMA's at Leeds' Millennium Square on 5 August.

The autumn sees a sold-out date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, plus debut shows at Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

And, if that's not enough, The Lathums also pick up rearranged arena tour dates with Blossoms and will open for Paul Weller at his UK-wide run of shows later this year.

The Lathums UK Tour Dates 2021