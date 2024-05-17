Jake Bugg announces A Modern Day Distraction album and shares Zombieland single alongside new live dates

Jake Bugg has announced the details of his new album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nottingham singer-songwriter has shared the details of his sixth studio album and the official video for its lead single.

Jake Bugg has announced the details of a new album A Modern Day Distraction.

The record, which follows the Nottingham singer-songwriter's 2021 album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, is set for release on 20th September 2024 via RCA Records.

From it comes the brand new single Zombieland, complete with a black and white video, which you can watch here:

Described as a "bone-crunching Beatles-via-Nirvana guitar driven banger," Zombieland is an ode to those broken by the "daily grind".

It’s f***ing brutal,” Bugg says of the people he’s known who exist in “a constant cycle of working to live”.

“They’re not paid what they’re worth. People have the same routine every day, they’re at work more than they see their kids, then the government puts the retirement age up. It’s not right.”

The album artwork for Jake Bugg's A Modern Day Distraction album. Picture: Press

A Modern Day Distraction follows the release of Jake Bugg's 2012 debut, self-titled album, 2013's Shangri La, 2016 On My One, 2017's Hearts That Strain and 2021's Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

After completing his string of summer dates, Jake Bugg will return to the road in November this year for a run of UK and EU dates, including a date at London’s Roundhouse on 19th November.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale on Friday 24th May at 10am BST. Artist and O2 pre-sales take place on 22nd May and fans can pre-order the new album

Visit jakebugg.com for more details on how to buy tickets.

Jake Bugg's Winter 2024 UK & European tour:

9th November 2024 – Trabendo – Paris, FR

10th November 2024 – Luxor – Cologne, DE

12th November 2024 – Lido – Berlin, DE

13th November 2024 – Melkweg OZ – Amsterdam, NL

14th November 2024 – Botanique – Brussels, BE

18th November 2024 V – O2 Academy Leeds – UK

19th November 2024 – The Roundhouse – London, UK

21st November 2024 – National Stadium – Dublin, IE

23rd November 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow

26th November 2024 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester