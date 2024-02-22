Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender announced for 2024

Liam Gallagher performing live in Italy, July 2022. Picture: Andrea Ripamonti / Alamy

By Radio X

The former Oasis frontman has announced an extra special weekend getaway in the country, with a full line-up of live acts and club nights. Find out how to buy tickets here.

Liam Gallagher has shared the details of an epic weekend getaway in Malta.

The former Oasis frontman will perform a headline set and will be joined by a curated line-up of artists and DJs for the Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender, which takes place from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd of September 2024.

The weekend will also see a host of club nights, pool parties and boat parties take place across the location.

Tickets go on general on Friday 1st March at 10am from Ticketmaster, with hotel packages and payment plans available.

The announcement comes as Liam gets ready for a busy 2024: he'll be heading out on tour with Stone Roses man John Squire in March, followed by the star's hugely-anticipated shows to mark 30 years of the release of Definitely Maybe, which kick off in Sheffield on 1st June.

Find out everything you need to know about the event below...

When is Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender?

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender takes place from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd of September 2024.

Where does Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender take place?

The shows will be held at the BoraBora Ibiza Malta Resort in St Paul's Bay, Malta.