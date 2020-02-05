WATCH: Blossoms play new songs live in session at Radio X

Get up close and get in there to see the Stockport lads play songs from their brand new album Foolish Loving Spaces

What do you do if you want to mark the release of your third album? Well, you come into Radio X and play some of the songs live on air, that's what you do. And maybe, if you're Blossoms, you play your brand new single The Keeper.

Frontman Tom Ogden told Gordon Smart recently: "The Keeper started off with a piano riff and it just came to me at once. I got the chords for the chorus and it was all there with the melody. It was just one of them that fell from the sky, as you hear other songwriters say!"

Stockport's finest released their third album Foolish Loving Spaces last week and came into see Gordon on the Radio X Evening Show to talk about their rise to fame and the packed year they have a head of them, including appearances at TRNSMT, Truck, Kendal Calling and Victorious Festivals.

The band - Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - came prepared, too.

They brought along twelve-string guitars, keyboards a couple of drums and even a pedal steel guitar for that all-important bit of sonic colour. The setlist includes the big tune from the new LP, Your Girlfriend - a psychodrama about what it's like to fancy your mate's girlfriend.

You can get right in the thick of the action and see the results of the session right here. It's like you're in the room with them! You can check out one of the new songs, If You Think This Is Real Life here too.

Session audio produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Denman

See Blossoms' 2020 UK Tour Dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester